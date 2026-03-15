Warriors deliver gut punch to G League Center with Omer Yurtseven signing

With injuries to Al Horford, Quinten Post and Draymond Green, along with the constant management of the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis, it’s not surprising that the Golden State Warriors moved to acquire a center on Saturday.

However, it’s a little surprising that the player signed was former Miami Heat and Utah Jazz big man Omer Yurtseven, rather than looking closer to home and Charles Bassey who’s been dominating for the Warriors in the G League.

Warriors deliver gut punch to Charles Bassey with Omer Yurtseven signing

After playing four years with the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, Bassey has largely been playing with Santa Cruz since a short stint in Memphis where he appeared in two games to start the season.

He’s been so good with the Warriors that the 76ers — the team that initially drafted him in the second-round in 2021 — stole him on a 10-day contact. Once that was up after Bassey appeared in just one game, he returned to Santa Cruz where he’s continued to post big numbers.

The 25-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks in the G League this season, shooting an efficient 60.1%llllll from the floor, while also proving capable as a 3-pointer shooter at 40.5% from beyond the arc on over two attempts per game.

Yet instead of someone already somewhat in the organization in Bassey or even fellow big man Marques Bolden, Golden State have chosen to take the punt on Yurtseven despite the Turkish center having only played in three G League games since returning from playing in Greece over the past few years.

The Warriors clearly saw enough from Yurtseven's massive game against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday where he dropped 36 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while they may have also been convinced by his past performances against them.

Decimated Warriors are just playing out time

With only 16 games left in the season and their playoff hopes fading fast amid their injury concerns, one would argue Golden State’s roster moves at this stage are relatively pointless and don’t hold much weight.

Yurtseven may not be on the team in two weeks, let alone next season where the Warriors will retool and hope to deliver one more meaningful playoff run for 2x MVP Stephen Curry.

However, this was still an opportunity to reward G League form with Santa Cruz in a way Golden State have done in the past, only to go elsewhere and to a player that certainly wasn’t on the radar among fans.