Warriors desperately missing the energy former guard brought to the floor

The Golden State Warriors are trying to figure things out after a rough loss to the Denver Nuggets. They've had a lack of energy on the floor as of late, suggesting they're misssing some of what former guard Donte DiVincenzo game them a few seasons ago.

DiVincenzo was with the team for just one season during the 2022-23 campaign and was a solid role player, averaging 26 minutes and a little over nine points per game that season while bringing some energy and intensity to the team.

The Warriors are missing much of what Donte DiVincenzo provided

He departed the Warriors and signed with the New York Knicks where he put up some of his best career numbers, averaging over 15 points per game before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2024-25 season.

It took a little bit of time for DiVincenzo to get acclimated to his new team, but he is now bringing that same intensity he had in his days with Golden State and is off to a very nice start this season.

He is averaging almost 30 minutes per game this season and is averaging 14.4 points while shooting 43.6% from the field. He is also playing through a broken nose and has donned the infamous mask while still playing at a high level.

DiVincenzo has been a starter this season for Minnesota which is a role that he is not usually accustomed to, having started just 10 games last season. It seems he's taking to this new role well so far, with the Timberwolves moving on from Mike Conley as a starter at this point of his career.

The Warriors obviously have strong options at shooting guard. They have Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and the emerging rookie Will Richard as options at that position on the floor. All three have shown promise, but the Warriors could certainly use a jolt of energy especially with so many older players on their roster.

Would the Warriors maybe consider trading for DiVincenzo at some point this season? It seems unlikely since the Timberwolves and Warriors may be in direct competition with each other for seeding in the Western Conference. Minnesota probably won't be keen on helping the Warriors at all, unless they were to get a nice haul in return.

Perhaps all the Warriors will be able to do is look longingly from afar as DiVincenzo plays solid and delivers the energy that the team sorely needs. Maybe they will find it from other places, but they certainly need a jolt after losing five of their last six games.