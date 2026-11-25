The Golden State Warriors are set tot take on the lowly Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night which is interesting timing. Recently, it was reported that the head coach Steve Kerr doesn't like "shoot-first guards" and Golden State looks down on the style of play Sacramento employs, per Tim Kawakami on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast. This sets up an interesting matchup.

The Kings are 2-15 to start the season which is not all that surprising given how weak their roster is. Sacramento does have guys who can score like Zach Lavine, but it’s clear the Kings cannot defend all that well.

Warriors are leaning defense in Stephen Curry's absence

It’s interesting that the Warriors are opposed to that style of play since many think of Golden State as a high-powered offense, especially when Stephen Curry is on the floor. But head coach Steve Kerr clearly prefers more well-rounded guards who are able to defend and pass the ball rather than just shoot.

The fact that the Warriors have decided to double down on defense in Curry’s absence is very telling. While the main concern during their losing skid after his oblique tear was how they were going to score, it’s clear they were going about it the wrong way.

There is simply no way to replicate the offense when Curry is out, leaving their best bet to win as playing lock-down defense. Draymond Green said that was the message during a film session ahead of the team’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Clearly that mindset brought about better results as the Warriors were able to win a low-scoring, old-school type of game 88-87 over Boston. That is going to be the model of success going forward and it will be fascinating to see that approach versus the “shoot-first” style of the Kings on Wednesday night.

Warriors cannot take Kings for granted despite their poor record

On paper, the Warriors should be able to handle the Kings. But this is a team that just got smoked by the New Orleans Pelicans a few games ago and they cannot take Sacramento lightly in their current form.

It’s a great opportunity for rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to get some of his confidence back, but the Warriors really need to continue that defense-first mentality because that’s the only way they will be able to tread water without Curry.

It’s going to be the “shoot-first” Kings versus the “defense-first” Warriors, making for an interesting test to see which philosophy prevails.