It goes without saying that the Golden State Warriors simply aren't going to be the same as long as Stephen Curry is on the sidelines.

This team is built around him—his gravity and his perimeter shooting are what opposing defenses are consistently keyed in on, granting extra opportunities to Golden State's complementary scorers even when he's on the bench. Neither Yaxel Lendeborg nor Brandin Podziemski have been able to scale up in his absence. That's a perfectly natural development for a team that's built exclusively around one star.

But the primary concern here needs to be the hit that Yaxel Lendeborg's confidence seems to have taken. And even when Curry returns, the Warriors desperately need Lendeborg to consistently hit his shots and function as a real second option within the starting five.

In short, they need Lendeborg to return to his game as soon as possible. And of all the matchups they've had with Curry out, the Sacramento Kings likely present the best chance for that to happen.

Yaxel Lendeborg still has the tools to be a first option on some nights—he just need to grow confident in using them

Over the first 12 games of Lendeborg's career, we saw him establish himself as a truly dominant scorer and a real contender for Rookie of the Year. In that span, he averaged 21.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while converting 42.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc. Since Curry went down on Nov. 11, Lendeborg has averaged just 13.4 points while shooting 30.8% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc.

Again, it's not necessarily a surprise that Lendeborg saw a decline in production when Curry went out. Opposing defenses are now honed in on him as the Warriors' primary scorer on a game-to-game basis, making it vastly tougher for him to get his shots off and make an impact on the offensive end. That's something that would impact any player, let a lone a rookie who hasn't even made it through the first quarter of his first NBA season.

But with such a large drop-off, there's clearly something more at play here than Curry's absence. The confidence that Lendeborg came into the league with has been diminished by the Warriors' recent play, and while Curry's eventual return will be an immediate fix for many of the Warriors' on-court issues, it won't necessarily be a full cure for that.

What Lendeborg needs is a 'get-right' game, a chance to shoot effectively and not take the whole offensive burden of the team onto his shoulders while Golden State remains competitive over the course of a full 48 minutes. The Kings, as one of the worst teams in the league on both ends of the court, present that opportunity.

To this point in the season, Sacramento possesses a 2-15 record. They're currently 28th in the NBA in offensive rating and are tied for dead last in defensive rating. And they've allowed the seventh-most point in the paint to their opponents on a per-game basis.

Lendeborg doesn't need a massive scoring night to get going again. What he needs, most likely, is to see his shots go through the hoop more routinely—to feel like what he's doing on offense is actually effective for once since Curry went down. He has the size and the shot-making ability to contend with a team like the Kings on the interior. We've seen ample evidence of that to this point in the season.

And Sacramento, more than any of the other teams Golden State has faced during this recent stretch, is unequipped to prevent that from happening. If the Warriors can carve out an early lead on the back of some strong perimeter shooting, the pressure may easily come off of Lendeborg to put up massive numbers. And when that happens, whether Curry is back or not, it's reasonable to expect Lendeborg to start looking like himself again.