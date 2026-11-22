A little less than two weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors left the Bay Area as one of the hottest teams in basketball, riding an expectation-shifting eight-game winning streak. Then, Stephen Curry exited in the first quarter of the first game of their five-game road trip in Houston with an oblique tear, and everything took a turn for the worse. Five straight losses later – four by double digits – the Warriors (8-8) come back to Chase Center to play their first home game in 11 days against the Boston Celtics.

Curry's injury revealed three undeniable issues. Without him, this team couldn't produce offense consistently enough. Without him, the starting group didn't find a way to stay afloat in the first quarter. Without him, players that were supposed to step up instead looked lost and overwhelmed.

A realistic return date for Curry – when taking into account the re-evaluation and ramp-up process – would be early/mid December. Within that timeframe, Curry would miss at least the next five games. Three of those five games look like realistic opportunities to win. If the Warriors don't want to lose all the ground created by that eight-game winning streak, they must capitalized on them.

What the Warriors have missed most from their superstar is his unparalleled gravity. In his absence, they failed to create good looks on their own and were forced to launch contested shots that hurt them on the other end. Golden State failed to reach the 100-point mark in the four full games Curry missed. It averaged just 92.8 points per game and shot just 37.6% from the field and 26% from three, both league lows during that stretch.

An abvious lack of offense has led to very ugly starts. The Warriors were outscored 174-94 in the first quarters of the trip. In three of the four games the Warriors played entirely without Curry, they trailed by double digits after the first quarter. Unlike throughout their eight-game winning streak, during which the Warriors overcame multiple double-digit deficits, they didn't have the firepower to answer back.

The second unit was another source of their success during that winning spree. Without Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg became primary creators and the reserves were thrust into starting roles. In the four games without Curry, the rookie averaged 13.8 points on 29.2% shooting from the field and 16.7% from three. Podziemski, who was great in a connector role to start the season, averaged just 12 points on 34.9% shooting and posted a -82 across the four games. None of De'Anthony Melton (26.3%), Georges Niang (22.2%), Gui Santos (20%), or Al Horford (0%) shot better than 30% from three-point range.

On paper, it looked real bad. The upcoming schedule, though, offers a glimmer of hope. Let's go through the Warriors' next five opponents and establish what a successful stretch would look like.

Where the Warriors can find wins without Curry

First on the schedule, the Celtics. Boston is elite on both ends, ranking eighth in offensive rating and second in defensive rating. They attempt the second-most threes in the NBA and knock down the most. They have an elite one-two punch in Jayson Tatum and Paul George. But the Warriors might be catching them at the best time. The now 2-14 Sacramento Kings upset them last night, extending Boston's losing streak to three games. Over those three games, the Celtics scored just 105, 101, and 96 points. Tatum missed last night's game in Sacramento but is expected to return against the Warriors on Sunday. Both Derrick White and Mitchell Robinson are questionable. Golden State is still a big underdog. For this one, consider a competitive performance a win.

Then on Tuesday, the Kings. That's a must-win game. As good as Boston is on both ends, the Kings are the opposite. They rank 29th in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating, but have been competitive lately. Prior to their upset of Boston last night, which ended an eight-game losing streak, they lost by just two points against the Lakers on Friday. Their rookie, Darius Acuff Jr, is their main threat. In his first season in the NBA, the 20-year-old ranks 11th in scoring (25.4 points per game) and 12th in assists (7.4 assists per game) in a league-high 36.9 minutes per game.

After two games at Chase Center, the Warriors will travel north to take on their second-most daunting opponent during that stretch: the Blazers. Much like Boston, Portland is solid on both ends, as it ranks seventh in both offensive and defensive rating. Their size and strong interior defense represent major challenges for the Warriors. Along with the Boston one, this is the game in which a competitive showing might be more realistic than expecting a win.

The last two games are close to must-wins. First against the Clippers and then the Jazz, both at home. Beating the Clippers without Curry isn't uncharted territory for this group of players. They did it earlier this season, with Lendeborg and Podziemski combining for 54 points in a 124-112 win. At 4-11, the Clippers have struggled to take care of the ball and their defense has been among the worst in the league.

As for Utah, its frontcourt has been depleted by injuries. Both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen are expected to miss months, and the Jazz's offense has felt the consequences. They have the third-worst offensive rating in the league, but their recent wins against the Lakers and Clippers prove they have players who can go off on any given night. Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, and rookie Darryn Peterson are names to watch.

So what would be a successful five-game Curry-less stretch? Well, 3-2 (or better) would be optimal. Ideally, the Warriors beat the teams they can beat and lose against superior opponents, stop the slide, and buy Curry some recovery time. Going 2-3 wouldn't be that bad. They would stay afloat but enter December with a razor-thin margin for error. A 1-4 record or worse would ring the alarm bells. The eight-game winning streak would be totally erased and Curry would return to a team trying to climb back up the standings.

That five-game stretch probably won't decide Golden State's season, but it's going to decide the type of team Curry returns to, and that's a big deal.