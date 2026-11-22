Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has gone from seemingly the favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, to a guy who looks totally lost on the court in just a couple weeks. Obviously a big reason for that is the fact that Stephen Curry got hurt, putting the Warriors in a really tough spot and leaving questions about Lendeborg’s maturity which have come to the fore yet again.

On a recent episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area dove into Lendeborg’s recent mental struggles and brought up the fact that when the Warriors had an interview with him about a year ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, they had concerns about his maturity.

Now it’s important to note that when the Warriors talked with Lendeborg ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, they came away feeling much better about his maturity. Yet one’s true self comes often out during adversity and Lendeborg is feeling the full range of emotions that comes with being a player in the NBA.

We’ve seen his confident and brash side, talking smack to Luka Doncic and going toe-to-toe with veterans. Yet we’ve also seen just how quickly his confidence can evaporate when things do not go his way. Draymond Green has tried to advise him not to show weakness like he did when he hung his head and covered his face in towels on the bench during an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yaxel Lendeborg will learn how to manage emotions with time

Some of the chatter about Lendeborg’s demeanor is probably a little overblown. He's a rookie and some emotional volatility is to be expected, and he deserves a little bit of grace. The fact that Lendeborg showed he had matured in the span of the year is encouraging because it demonstrates he’s capable of growth and development as a player and as a person.

He's going to learn how to manage the ups and downs of being a professional basketball player. He simply has to otherwise he’s not going to last. The good thing is that he has excellent mentors around him in Curry, Green, head coach Steve Kerr, and other veterans like Al Horford and Jimmy Butler.

If Lendeborg doesn’t mature and learn how to deal with the lows as well as the highs, he really has no one to blame but himself. He should be just fine and these maturity concerns will seem like a relic of the past, but it’s worth noting that this has been an issue with him before. Whether he can overcome it will be a narrative to follow over rest of this season.