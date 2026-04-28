The Golden State Warriors are trying to figure out what to do this offseason and obviously a lot of that hinges upon what head coach Steve Kerr decides for his future. No matter what Kerr decides to do though, perhaps the franchise should opt for one last nostalgia-filled season rather than trying for a fruitless attempt at another title.

The nostalgia route is right there for the taking if the Warriors want it. If Klay Thompson gets out of the living nightmare that is the Dallas Mavericks organization, then the Warriors could reunite with Klay.

Warriors can deliver true nostalgia by reuniting with former stars

Why stop there? If Kevin Durant can be had in a trade with the Houston Rockets, why not do that? Maybe the Warriors can get really creative and find a way to land Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney, two key players from the team's most recent championship. Harrison Barnes is a free agent after this season....just saying.

Would bringing back a bunch of familiar faces help the team win or turn them into a contender? No, probably not. But at this point nostalgia may be Golden State's best bet.

It's hard to see any path to legitimate contention for the Warriors next season. Sure, if injuries break their way maybe they could be the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference next year, but no one really thinks that this Warrior team as currently constructed could make a real run at the Oklahoma City Thunder or other top teams in the West.

Could they take a game or two off them in a seven-game series and give them a bit of a scare? Absolutely. But the team is just not built for consistency given how old and injury-prone it is.

So the options are to either to tear it all down and begin to rebuild which would mean the team would stink and be uninteresting for a while, or they can try to double down on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler and assemble enough of a supporting cast around them to try to maintain relevance. Maybe a trade for Giannis does that, but even then there are no guarantees.

Curry himself seems to acknowledge that the "championship or bust mentality" that has governed Golden State's thinking for the last decade is no longer tenable. At this point, the Warriors should just be trying to put together an entertaining product on the court.

If that's the goal, then why not let Steph, Draymond and Klay all have one more go with Kerr a the helm? Yeah, they'd almost certainly have a bad season, but at least it would be entertaining to watch. At this point, that may be the best the Warriors can hope for.