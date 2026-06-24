Warriors double down on Stephen Curry commitment with daring Yaxel Lendeborg pick

After months of speculation (and an apparent attempt to trade down after Brayden Burries came off the board) the Golden State Warriors have finally made their choice in the 2026 NBA Draft. Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg will come to The Bay Area with one mission.— help the team compete immediately, at least as long as Stephen Curry is still on the roster.

Since the start of this offseason, the Warriors have faced an existential crisis. After missing the playoffs for the second time in three years, it was time to take a long look in the mirror. Was bringing Steve Kerr back the best path? Was it time to tear things down and begin the rebuild early?

But Golden State's decision to extend Kerr on a two-year deal gave a clear hint what direction they were heading. The front office wants to build around Curry as long as they can.

This will undoubtedly be a tall task. The Warriors may very well have four major contributors over the age of 35 by the time next season starts. But their selection of Lendeborg, who is possibly the most league-ready prospect outside of this class's top-four, represents a doubling down on that mission.

While Lendeborg's ceiling might be limited compared to other prospects in this range, the reason behind his selection is crystal clear.

Yaxel Lendeborg is the win-now type of player the Warriors desperately need

As long as Curry is on the roster, you have a fighter's chance to put together a serious playoff run. But let's be realistic about the situation here.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will be out until at least the middle of next season. Curry and Draymond Green will likely need to miss 15 games each due to injuries and load management, if not more. Even without factoring that in, the depth is not particularly inspiring. The Warriors need players who can fight their way onto the court and make an impact when they get there.

Lendeborg is undeniably that type of player. Across 40 games during his senior season at Michigan, the 6'9" forward averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. His strength and sheer athleticism make him a bona-fide playmaker on both ends of the floor, and his experience in a championship program at Michigan will be invaluable in his transition to the NBA. He can get to his spots on the floor with relative ease, but his game is also highly scalable. He's willing to make the right plays, and he can certainly hold his own on defense.

The concern about Lendeborg was never his translation to the NBA level, though. He will be 24 by the time he begins his rookie year, which generated a number of doubts about his ceiling and chance for continued development at the next level.

If the Warriors were looking primarily at the long-term, they may have favored a prospect like Nate Ament or Labaron Philon Jr.

But their selection of Lendeborg tells us exactly where their focus continues to lie— putting a competitive team around Curry in 2026-27.