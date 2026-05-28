Warriors' draft-day conundrum puts a glaring spotlight on Stephen Curry's future

The Golden State Warriors will face a bit of an existential crisis this offseason.

After missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, Golden State must take a serious look in the mirror. Are they poised to compete for a championship while Stephen Curry is still on the roster? If they are, what steps do they need to take to build out the roster?

The first step in this process is determining what to do with the 11th overall pick in this year's Draft. To this point, it seems as though the Warriors are poised to hang onto the asset and make their selection. For a team in desperate need of young talent and additional contributors, that would be a wise move.

There also may be opportunities to trade down in the Draft, adding additional draft capital to make this path more feasible.

But in Bleacher Report's recent piece exploring the options for every team's first-round pick, NBA writer Andy Bailey advocates for Golden State to package that pick in a trade for a star.

"The Golden State Warriors have the No. 11 pick. And while there's plenty of reason to suggest they should keep it and start worrying about their post-Stephen Curry future, he's more than earned the organization's best shot at short-term contention... Even if the Warriors can't get to a Giannis-level package, they should absolutely be looking at potential win-now deals with this pick." Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report

Whether you agree with Bailey's stance or not, the argument puts a glaring spotlight on the Warriors' biggest question of the offseason. Do they go all-in in hopes of pulling off a miracle for Curry?

The Warriors' existential offseason will come to a crossroads on draft day

So far this offseason, both Steve Kerr and the front office have emphasised patience. Kerr has made clear that the team needs a soft reset, both in terms of their roster and their expectations. If they're able to add some strong contributors through free agency and the Draft, the team should be able to work their way back into competitiveness next season, even if championship contention is out of reach.

But as long as Curry is on the roster, there will be urgency to get something done. Curry is under contract through 2026-27, but he'll be eligible for a two-year extension in August. If the Warriors feel he'll sign it and stay at the top of his game for the duration of his tenure, then patience could be the smart play. If they have any doubts about that, this situation becomes infinitely more difficult.

They'll certainly receive calls about trading their selection on draft-day. Perhaps a star like Kawhi Leonard will become available, or the New Orleans Pelicans finally decide to move on from Zion Williamson. Both of these moves are rash, but neither is outside the realm of possibility.

To say that the Warriors should "absolutely" be looking to trade this pick is a misevaluation of the crossroads they've found themselves at. But at this point, it's impossible to rule anything out, and the front office will likely explore every option available to them until the pick is made.

Either way, their ultimate decision will be a clear indication of the direction they want to take heading into one of the final seasons of Curry's career.