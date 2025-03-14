Warriors draw huge individual positive in another team-orientated win over Kings

The Golden State Warriors have continued their hot form with a sixth-straight win and 13th in the past 15 games, claiming a dominant 130-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday night.

While it was another well executed team display from the Warriors, the biggest takeaway may have been the near-perfect individual return of Jonathan Kuminga after 31 games out with a severe ankle injury.

Jonathan Kuminga was excellent in his return to the Warriors

On a night where Stephen Curry once again made history with his 4,000th career three, and head coach Steve Kerr tied Al Attles for most wins in franchise history, it was Kuminga's positive return that may provide the most optimism for Golden State fans following another comfortable victory.

The 22-year-old received a rousing reception when he entered in the first-quarter, with Kuminga ultimately playing 20 minutes across four short, sharp stints as the Warriors never trailed in a wire-to-wire 26-point win.

Kuminga still had plenty of bounce left in the fourth, slamming down a pair of vicious dunks on his way to an efficient 18 points and three rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting. The former seventh overall pick showed no ill-effects from the significant ankle injury, doing everything coaches and fans would have wanted with his trademark attacks to the rim.

Golden State seemingly couldn't miss from distance for the majority of the first-half, with a couple of Draymond Green threes kick-starting a barrage that included three triples from Quinten Post and a pair from Gary Payton II.

The Warriors led by 23 late in the first-half, yet allowed the Kings back into the contest with some careless turnovers either side of the main break. Sacramento did get to within six points in the third, but Golden State eventually got back to business and controlled the final 15 minutes.

Quite remarkably, Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for just 17 points on 14 field-goal attempts, but the star duo's fingers were still all over the game as their sheer presence allowed teammates to repeatedly find themselves wide-open.

Green easily surpassed his season-high in scoring with four threes and 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Kuminga was Golden State's second-top scorer. The forward duo were two of eight Warrior players in double-figures, with Moses Moody (17), Buddy Hield (16), Curry (11), Payton (11), Post (10) and Gui Santos (10) also contributing in a beatifully-rounded offensive display.

Aside from some sloppy turnovers, the Warriors were exquisite offensively in shooting 57.7% from the floor and 56.4% from 3-point range. Golden State limited the visitors to less than 47% shooting from the floor, with Sacramento reliant on DeMar DeRozan who top scored with 23 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

The Warriors have moved 10 games above .500 at 38-28, with their hold of the sixth-seed still secure ahead of a matchup with the New York Knicks at Chase Center on Saturday.