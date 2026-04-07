Warriors' dream Giannis trade just got a lot more real after latest report

The offseason hasn't officially started for non-postseason teams, but the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is heating up after Shams Charania's latest piece for ESPN. He reported that, at long last, a trade is likely to happen this offseason, which had to have caught the Golden State Warriors' attention.

"The Bucks will be open to trade talks regarding Antetokounmpo, and the highest levels of the organization have come to terms with the inevitability of a likely deal coming to fruition this offseason, sources told ESPN."

According to Charania, a few months before the trade deadline, Antetokounmpo didn't want to "publicize a trade request, but he made it clear to all parties involved behind the scenes that he felt both sides needed to move on immediately."

No one needed to read Charania's piece to know that the relationship between the Bucks and Giannis hasn't been headed in the right direction, but it offered a glimpse into how bad things are. It doesn't feel like a relationship that Milwaukee can repair, not even if it gets a top draft pick.

Bucks are finally expected to trade Giannis this summer

Golden State was interested in trading for Antetokounmpo before the deadline, with Charania referring to the Warriors and the Heat as "among the leading suitors" for the superstar. They moved on when they believed that the Bucks weren't serious about trading Giannis, but after that, Milwaukee reportedly "seriously considered" an offer from Miami.

The Heat will be back in the mix this summer, as will the Warriors and just about every other team in the NBA.

Golden State doesn't have the young talent that Milwaukee could prioritize, but it does have draft assets. The Bucks should try to recoup the picks they lost over the past few years, and a trade with the Warriors would help them do that.

Warriors' Giannis dream could come true this offseason

This season hasn't gone as planned for the Warriors — not even close. Time is ticking for them to put themselves in a position to win a fifth championship with Steph Curry, meaning what they do this summer will be vital.

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard's names have been floated around as two possibilities for Golden State, but if Antetokounmpo is on the table, he will be the team's priority. How could he not be?

The Warriors' desperation could even lead them to try to trade for Giannis without receiving confirmation that he would be willing to sign an extension with the team. He'll make $58.5 million next season, and has a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 that he could decline to become a free agent.

Even with Golden State's do-whatever-it-takes-to-win position, it should want reassurance from Antetokounmpo before it gives up its future, but that may not come. Still, you can't remove the Warriors from the race before it actually starts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player whom the front office has had written in bold and starred at the top of its list. Finally, this summer is when the organization's dream could come true.