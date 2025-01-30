Warriors duo prove why they should be eliminated from trade talks in big win over OKC

Despite starting 37 of the Golden State Warriors' 46 games this season, including 18 of the past 19, Trayce Jackson-Davis' diminishing minutes reached a boiling point on Wednesday night as the second-year center was axed from Steve Kerr's rotation against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kerr sensationally started rookie big man Quinten Post in a 28th different starting lineup for the Warriors this season, but it was veteran Kevon Looney who once again proved a reliable presence in playing a major role in a huge 116-109 win at Chase Center.

Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins proved their value in a big Warriors win

It was the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander show in the first-half, with the MVP candidate exploding for 21 points in the first-quarter and 31 for the half as the Thunder took a 10-point lead in a rough opening 24 minutes for Golden State offensively.

The Warriors came out with a different energy in the second-half, quickly closing the gap in what became a back-and-forth tussle over the remainder of the game. After just a two-point first-half, Stephen Curry hit five threes including a long-distance bomb that gave Golden State a two possession lead in the final two minutes.

But it wasn't just the 2x MVP who led the Warriors back into the game, with Andrew Wiggins once again proving his value amid trade rumors of the team's interest in Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine.

Wiggins was immense with 27 points, four rebounds and two assists on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3-point range, punctuating his team-high performance with a dagger three in the final 90 seconds.

Looney had entered the game with a season-best 12 points, but smashed through that mark with 18 points to go with four blocks while joining Wiggins as a game-high +14 in 25 minutes off the bench.

Gary Payton II, also on an expiring contract and subsequently a potential trade candidate, put an exclamation mark on his 15-point, nine-rebound, three-assist performance with a monster dunk over Isaiah Hartenstein late in the game.

Brandin Podziemski had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes, while Dennis Schroder added nine points and seven assists as both bench guards made big plays down the stretch.

Gilgeous-Alexander incredibly finished with 52 points on the night, but the Thunder got just 31 points out of everyone not including him or likely All-Star reserve Jalen Williams. Golden State limited OKC to just 9-of-29 (23.1%) 3-point shooting, while reaching nearly 50% shooting from the floor themselves thanks to a much improved second-half.

The Warriors are now back over a .500 record at 24-23 before another big matchup against the visiting Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Friday.