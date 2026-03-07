Warriors' elephant in the room keeps growing larger with every game

From a perspective of championship contention, this season is over for the Golden State Warriors.

Jimmy Butler's season-ending ACL injury ensured they wouldn't have enough juice to contend with the Western Conference's premier teams. The Kristaps Porzingis trade briefly provided a glimmer of hope, but he's played just 17 minutes since his arrival. There's currently no timetable for his return.

To top it all off, Stephen Curry has been out since Jan. 30 with knee soreness. In the meantime, the Warriors have depended upon a combination of secondary and role players to keep them afloat in the race for the play-in.

At times, this has gone surprisingly well. Golden State did just beat the Houston Rockets in overtime in their own stadium, after all. At others, it has gone disastrously.

But the implications of these games stretch well beyond the play-in seeding for this season. The Warriors have an all-important task ahead of them this offseason— determining which complementary players will give them a shot at contention.

As the performance and availability of players such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody continue to fluctuate, the elephant in the room grows larger and larger with each passing game.

The Warriors need to have a concrete plan to construct their roster this offseason

Although they won't have a Jonathan Kuminga contract to contend with this offseason, the Warriors will still have a ton of work to do. Even if Draymond Green, Al Horford, and De'Anthony Melton pick up their player options, they'll only have eight players under contract heading into 2026-27.

They'll have roughly $90 million in space between them and the first apron to build out the rest of their roster.

Bringing Melton back should be a no-brainer. He's been excellent this season since he regained his health. He'll decline his player option, but Golden State must pay him whatever's necessary to have him on the roster next season. But do they have enough outside of that?

Moses Moody has had an excellent season, averaging 11.9 points and shooting over 40% from beyond the arc. But he suffered a wrist sprain in the Warriors' matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Has he proven enough to be taken off the trade block this offseason?

Podziemski, meanwhile, is even more perplexing. He oscillates between offensive dominance and frustrating passivity on almost a game-to-game basis. Although the Warriors see him as part of the future of the organization, they must use the rest of the season to evaluate his long-term ceiling.

Beyond those two players, things get even more uncertain. Is it worth bringing back Gary Payton II on another one-year deal? What about Pat Spencer? With Kristaps Porzingis entering the open market, should Golden State enter the center market again this offseason? Even Quinten Post will be entering restricted free agency.

The Warriors have a formidable amount of questions to answer this offseason. As the regular season comes to an end, these will only loom larger over the day-to-day operations of the organization.