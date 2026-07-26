Warriors face instant regret over free agency move after LeBron James decision

The Golden State Warriors wanted to retain flexibility for their pursuit of LeBron James over recent weeks, including letting Quinten Post walk to the Memphis Grizzlies in a free agency move they could now instantly regret.

The Warriors chose not to match the Grizzlies offer sheet for Post in part because it could have potentially hindered their James aspirations, only for the superstar forward to head to the Philadelphia 76ers on a minimum contract anyway.

Warriors face regret over Quinten Post move after LeBron's decision

Now with the knowledge of James' decision, would Golden State have made a different choice in Post's restricted free agency? Perhaps the deal offered by Memphis -- a three-year, $26.1 million contract with additional unlikely incentives and only the first year fully guaranteed -- would have been too much for the Warriors to justify anyway for a third-string center.

However, you could also make the argument that Golden State should have matched. Post's 3-point shooting in his rookie year, and the improvements he showed defensively in his second season, still give him some upside that could make the deal worthwhile. As much as he would have been a third big behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, Post would have played considerable minutes (and even started plenty of games) given the age and injury history of the veteran duo.

At the very least, the flexible deal Post got from the Grizzlies would have essentially made him an expiring contract the Warriors could have utilized before the mid-season deadline, giving them another mid-tier salary that they don't have an abundance of right now.

LeBron James' decision brings more issues for the Warriors

James' shock decision to head to Philadelphia on Friday wasn't just a brutal blow for Golden State within itself, but opens up a range of other issues the franchise now has to contend with. They're now more unlikely to make a big trade and arguably have less leverage because they'll be seen as coming from a point of desperation. They're also less desirable to remaining free agents or players that may be bought out, and they're trapped by a problematic Draymond Green contract situation.

Letting Post walk is just another example of the ramifications of the James pursuit and their inability to ultimately land him. It's not as if the seven-foot big man is going to become a star at the Grizzlies or anything or that nature, but the Warriors might have moved on from a long-term rotation player for the opportunity at something that failed to come to fruition.