Warriors face painful truth in Giannis trade sweepstakes

The Golden State Warriors are dreaming of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo, and their best chances of making a trade happen will be before Thursday's deadline at 12 p.m. PT. Over the offseason, teams like the Heat and Knicks will have access to more draft assets, and new teams fresh off early playoff exits could also join the mix.

Obviously, the lesser competition that Golden State has, the better. They do have a leg up on other teams in the mix for Giannis now, as they can offer up to four first-round picks. The Warriors want to do everything in their power to land Antetokounmpo, although he may not want them.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on Monday (subscription required) that the superstar "could be turned off by the idea of joining an older team." The insider also mentioned the criticism that Kevin Durant received (and still gets) for teaming up with Steph Curry.

Note that Fischer wrote could, and that he didn't say Antetokounmpo is 100% against a trade to Golden State. We don't even know if he's 10% against a trade. What we do know is that he'll have more leverage if a trade doesn't happen until the offseason, as he will have one more year left on his current contract, with a player option in 2027 that he could decline.

Yet another reason for the Warriors to push to get a deal done now.

Is it now-or-never for a Warriors trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

You can bet that if Milwaukee holds off on a trade until the summer, Golden State, barring a sudden change of mind, will be part of the mix again. It's not like the Warriors won't be able to get him in a few months; the chances of them doing so will be lower.

There is another incentive for Golden State to trade for him before the deadline, as the clock is ticking for the organization to win a fifth title with Curry. Antetokounmpo is out for a calf strain and won't return for a few weeks, but he should be able to return before the end of the season.

The Warriors would like to have him in time for the 2026 playoffs. Now, whether or not they could win a championship with whatever their roster will look like after a trade is another question. You can bet Giannis has thought about that, hence why he may not prefer a trade to the Bay.

Of course, that doesn't mean that isn't where he'll end up, although Golden State should want some reassurance from him.

Giannis to the Warriors is still on (for now). Let's see if it will stay that way.