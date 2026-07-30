Warriors' failed free-agent pursuit represents a major De'Anthony Melton gamble

The Golden State Warriors, thankfully, were able to bring back all three of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and De'Anthony Melton on top of sorting out their contract conundrum with Draymond Green this offseason.

With the departure of Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies, they had no other option than to bring back Horford and Porzingis for 2026-27. Both players have their availability issues. But if they're healthy, they're the best tandem available to provide what the Warriors need in their center rotation.

Melton, meanwhile, earned his new deal. He had a major bounce-back season from the ACL tear he suffered in 2024-25. Although he clearly wasn't completely healthy for much of the campaign, he was able to fill the role that the Warriors always thought he could alongside Stephen Curry— a defensively-minded and offensively capable backcourt partner.

But by signing him this offseason, the Warriors turned down their chance to make a backcourt addition with higher offensive upside. Per Anthony Slater at ESPN, Golden State ultimately felt that Melton was a better fit with Curry than Anfernee Simons, who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia 76ers at a similar value.

"In early July, after internal discussion, [the Warriors] opted for a reunion with De'Anthony Melton over a pursuit of Anfernee Simons at a similar two-year, $11 million price point, believing Melton better fit a backcourt need next to Curry." Anthony Slater, ESPN

The Warriors need De'Anthony Melton to take on his ultimate role this season

The Warriors were almost certainly right in their evaluation of Melton's and Simons' potential fit with the team.

Melton averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc across 49 games with Golden State last season. Although he struggled to get back to full strength over the duration of the campaign, he provided the Warriors with a consistent offensive option in the backcourt. At his best, he's also a more than useful on-ball defender and a solid rotational piece on that end of the court.

Simons has more upside as an offensive sparkplug off the bench. Between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

But he's not even close to the defensive option that Melton is. That's why, even with his cleaner bill of health and upside as a perimeter shooter, he was left signing a deal similar to Melton's.

In terms of the fit with Curry, the Warriors' decision makes perfect sense. Curry is best maximized when he's paired with a solid defender and connective passer, freeing him up to dominate the court with his off-ball movement and sheer offensive gravity. Melton— not Simons— is that type of player.

But while Simons hasn't been particularly healthy throughout his career, Melton's history over the past few seasons is concerning. He's played just 93 games over the past three seasons between Philadelphia and Golden State, and there were plenty of times last season where he didn't seem to be on the top of his game.

His production declined pretty severely down the stretch of the regular season as well— he averaged just 10.4 points and shot 38.9% from the field over his final 13 games.

Melton is the better fit for the Warriors. But he didn't do enough in his first season to inspire complete confidence in his ability to consistently fill that role.

Golden State's decision to go with him instead of Simons is a gamble on his ability to do so in 2026-27.