Warriors' failed trade burns even deeper after star role player does the unthinkable

The Golden State Warriors could only watch on like everyone else as the first-seed Oklahoma City Thunder destroyed the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 at Paycom Center on Sunday.

Yet the way the game went down would have burned deeper for the Warriors, with Alex Caruso's starring role providing a reminder that he could have easily been part of their team rather than their conference rival.

Alex Caruso contained 3x MVP Nikola Jokic in Game 7

Despite giving up 7-8 inches and 100 Lbs, Caruso was tasked with trying to limit Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic in Game 7. The 31-year-old did the unthinkable and actually did a stellar job despite the size mismatch, limiting the 3x MVP to just nine field-goal attempts and 20 points as the Thunder outscored the visitors by 37 over the final three periods.

Caruso had 11 points (5-of-7 shooting), three assists and three steals, while his +40 in 26 minutes broke an NBA record for highest plus-minus in a Game 7 off the bench this century. Still, it was his defense on Jokic that was the biggest talking point during and after the game, with his tactics drawing plaudits but also criticism from some fans who believed he constantly fouled the Nuggets center.

Caruso will now head to the Conference Finals in his first year with the Thunder, but it's easy to forget that he could have easily become a Warrior over 12 months ago. Trade speculation surrounding the 2020 NBA champion was prominent leading up to the 2024 mid-season deadline, with Golden State eager to add Caruso and his defensive excellence to a team stuck around .500 and on the edge of the Play-In Tournament.

NBA insider Jake Fischer later reported that the Warriors offered Moses Moody and multiple first-round picks to the Bulls, but that they were turned down at the last minute.

"Golden State believed it nearly had a deal for Caruso before the 2024 deadline buzzer sounded, sources said, which would have delivered multiple first-round picks to Chicago," Fischer wrote.

Chicago eventually straight-swapped Caruso for Josh Giddey last offseason, while Moody remains with Golden State where he's soon to start a new three-year, $37.5 million extension. Moody could again become a trade candidate this offseason, and may still find himself in Chicago if the Warriors have interest in Coby White or Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls, meanwhile, appear like they'll have to fork out over $100 million to retain Giddey as a restricted free agent. Perhaps they would have been better off taking Moody, paying him a team-friendly deal and pocketing the first-round picks.

Either way, the entire scenario has worked out well for Caruso and the Thunder who will now play the Minnesota Timberwolves for a spot in the NBA Finals.