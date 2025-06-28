Warriors failed trade indicates obvious next target that fans will love

The Golden State Warriors ended up taking two picks late in the second-round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, selecting Australian forward Alex Toohey at 52nd overall before taking Florida guard Wil Richard four spots later.

It took a while for the Warriors to enter proceedings at the draft, but that wasn't through a lack of trying after Mike Dunleavy Jr. told Tim Kawakami of the San Fransisco Standard that the franchise attempted to trade up for a first-round pick.

Golden State had given up their own first-round selection (20th overall) to the Miami Heat in the Jimmy Butler trade, but wanted to re-acquire a pick around that mark with one ready-made prospect in mind.

The Warriors wanted Walter Clayton Jr. in the draft

While Dunleavy didn't reveal exactly who that prosect was, Kawakami firmly believes Golden State had their sights on another Florida guard in Walter Clayton Jr. who ultimately went 18th overall to the Utah Jazz.

Draft analyst Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports gave the Jazz an A+ for the Clayton pick, comparing him to Jordan Clarkson and Ben Gordon after a final collegiate season in which the 6'2" guard averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 44.8% shooting and an impressive 38.6% from 3-point range.

Clayton could have immediately come in and provided the Warriors with a jolt of offense off the bench, something they'll particularly need if they part ways with Jonathan Kuminga as a restricted free agent.

However, the failed attempt of trying to trade into the first-round to grab Clayton does provide an indication that Golden State want more offense, and does leave the franchise with an obvious trade candidate to target next.

Coby White is an already proven version of Walter Clayton Jr.

If the Warriors do want another dynamic scoring guard to add alongside Stephen Curry, then Coby White is certainly the most obvious candidate of players that are seemingly available.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times reported on Wednesday that the Bulls remain in active trade discussions surrounding the 25-year-old guard, along with former second overall pick Lonzo Ball.

White has been widely regarded as an obvious target for the Warriors this offseason, with his modest $12.9 million contract making a trade possible without necessarily including complicated Kuminga sign-and-trade scenarios -- though the Bulls are known to be interested in the young forward.

The former seventh overall pick might be the better, more proven player that Golden State seemingly wanted in Clayton, albeit he'll be far more expensive contract-wise given he's likely to command $25-30 million after next season.

White could become the perfect third scoring option for the Warriors behind Curry and Jimmy Butler, having averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season on 45.3% shooting from the floor and 37% from 3-point range.