Bulls just handed Warriors a perfect trade gift they simply can't ignore

The Chicago Bulls have been a prominent potential trade partner for the Golden State Warriors over the last 12 months, with both teams having had significant conversations around 2x All-Star Nikola Vucevic prior to February's mid-season deadline.

But as the draft takes place and free agency draws near, it's speculation on a pair of Bulls guard that could gift the Warriors a perfect trade opportunity that they simply can't ignore.

The Bulls are reportedly in discussions to trade Coby White or Lonzo Ball

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, the Bulls "remain in active discussions to move (Lonzo) Ball or (Coby) White." Either player could be of significant interest to the Warriors given not only their potential impact, but their reasonable contracts that make salary-matching far easier than other prominent trade targets this offseason.

Bulls remain in active discussions to move Ball or White, per source. Drafting a guard No. 12 is still a real play or even trying to move up. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) June 26, 2025

White has been floated as a potential Golden State trade target for over a month, with Anthony Slater of The Athletic proposing whether Chicago would relinquish the 25-year-old guard for Moses Moody and a future first-round pick.

Golden State's need for a third scorer makes White an obvious target, particularly given his shooting ability would make for a far cleaner fit than what the Warriors currently have with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

White averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season, shooting a reasonably efficient 45.3% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range (nearly eight attempts per game). Those numbers suggest he could be a perfect third scorer who has the ability to step up into a more prominent role when Stephen Curry or Jimmy Butler are resting.

Ball wouldn't provide the same level of shot-making as White, but would be a better option if Golden State prioritize retaining an elite-level defense. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports recently labelled Ball as the "the Steve Kerr-est player in the entire NBA" given his combination of high IQ, playmaking, shooting and defense.

There's no doubt about Ball's ability to help a playoff-contending team like the Warriors, but there's still question marks over his body after only just returning from a near three-year absence due to a knee injury.

Those health concerns would presumably make Ball a cheaper option than White from a trade standpoint, with the former No. 2 overall about to start a two-year, $20 million extension.

White meanwhile is entering the final year of his contract at $12.9 million, with the potential of commanding a $25+ million per season deal going forward. That could come into calculations for rival teams, but either way the Warriors should be exploring a move for either Bulls guard before another team gets in first.