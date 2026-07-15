Warriors fans already know how the LeBron saga will end (but cannot admit it)

Golden State Warriors fans have been on a roller coaster of emotions ever since it was reported that LeBron James would not be going back to the Los Angeles Lakers. There was that immediate thrill of the possibility he could join the Warriors, followed by reporting that suggested they were an underdog.

Now it seems like we are back to where we started: the Warriors versus the Cleveland Cavaliers for LeBron. Imagine writing that sentence a decade ago, but here we are.

LeBron James is going to go with legacy in his decision

While the recent reporting suggests the Warriors have a shot, fans need to be honest with themselves: this thing is not happening. James needs a whole spectacle of where he’s going next because his ego dictates it. He needs his agent with his whiteboard and his podcast so he can remain firmly entrenched in the news cycle.

Meanwhile, the players who are going to supplant him as the future face of the NBA are signing team-friendly deals. It just shows the ego of James that he’s turning this into a whole drawn-out process again.

Warriors fans may be buying into the fantasy of James being on the Warriors, but deep down they have to know he is going to go somewhere else, probably back to Cleveland.

He just has to string a few teams along in the process and maybe there is part of him that does have interest in joining Stephen Curry to close out his career, but at this point the superstar forward is more worried about his legacy and his place in the game.

He knows that the storybook finish would be to go back to the Cavs and play one more year or two before calling it quits. That ending makes more sense and will look more honorable to future generations appraising his career and comparing him to other greats of the game.

Going to the Warriors would just be a bit odd. One could easily argue that the Warriors are James’ biggest nemesis in his career. They beat him in the NBA Finals three times so for him to join them would just seem odd, even if it would give content creators like yours truly plenty to write about.

No one knows for sure how this will shake out, but there's a strong possibility here that James is just trying to get attention and leading Warriors fans, knowing full well he’s going to go back to Cleveland to finish it off where it all began.