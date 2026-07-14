Warriors surge back into LeBron James race at the perfect time

The Golden State Warriors have re-emerged as a strong suitor for LeBron James, and at the absolute perfect time too as a free agency decision from the superstar forward appears to be imminent.

After pessimism last week over Golden State's chances of signing James, they've surged back into being the second-favorite behind the Cleveland Cavaliers according to recent reporting and analysts around the league.

Warriors surge back into LeBron James race at a critical time

Momentum over the potential of what would be a sensational move to the Warriors has regained traction in recent days, starting with NBA insider Jake Fischer on Saturday who stated "I do think the Warriors are still as involved as any team."

Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports then reported on Monday that multiple Western Conference executives believe James will sign with Golden State, making for what would be an historic pairing with franchise superstar Stephen Curry.

It's James' time on vacation with Draymond Green, and his reported communication with Curry, that has the Warriors strongly back in the mix for the 41-year-old who's been taking his time since the announcement of his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers two weeks ago.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints also reported on Monday that the Cavaliers remain the most likely destination, but that "Green's recent conversations with James have left him giving even stronger consideration to the idea than before."

LeBron James expected to make free agency decision soon

Whichever way James ultimately decides to go, it's becoming clear that a decision will be made sooner rather than later that will put an end to what's been a wild two-week ride of varying rumors and speculation.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that a decision is inching closer, while NBA insider Chris Haynes also stated that James, through his agent Rich Paul, now has all the neccessary information he needs.

"I've talked to LeBron James' agent Rich Paul and he said (LeBron) has all the information needed. So now it's all up to LeBron James to make a decision," Haynes said.

The NBA world continues the eager anticipation of James' decision, but that's particularly the case for the Warriors (and their fans) considering the entire success (or lack thereof) of the offseason is likely to be determined by whether they land the 22x All-Star or not.

James' decision is set to trigger a number of other free agency moves in the days following as players await this domino to fall, including the likes of former All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal.