Warriors fans are praying Giannis does the unthinkable to the Bucks

As the Golden State Warriors look to maximize the final years of superstar Stephen Curry's career, an aggressive front office has largely been hampered by a lack of financial flexibility: a fact that has been displayed throughout the current Jonathan Kuminga saga.

Yet, NBA analyst Grant Liffmann, in his recent appearance on the KOC Show, said that the Warriors could certainly be in the hunt for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo were he to become available, claiming that the team will always be big fish hunting until the end of Curry's career.

While, as it stands, the aim of acquiring Antetokounmpo is undeniably a pipe dream, his situation with the Milwaukee Bucks remains relatively unresolved, and it is probable that Golden State would drop all of its other priorities in order to go all-in in a potential sweepstakes.

Expect the Warriors to continue aiming for big targets as long as they are able to

Last season, following much speculation surrounding smaller moves the team could have made at the deadline, the Warriors ultimately decided to make a big splash, acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a massive, multi-team deal.

This move was, yet again, a reminder that Golden State's front office usually only has one goal in mind: compete and take advantage of Curry's tenure with the organization.

Therefore, Liffman, speaking in relation to a potential Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, said that "They're trying to keep Steph Curry's window open... and, so, going for big fish? 100%. You don't have as much time to just get a bunch of young guys and develop them."

While the Warriors have attempted a Two Timelines approach in the past, this statement is more relevant than ever. In acquiring Butler, the organization set a clear two-year championship window for themselves, as Curry's, Butler's and Draymond Green's contracts all expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Therefore, if Antetokounmpo, or another difference-making star player of a similar caliber, were to become available, Golden State must go all-in in order have a chance of acquiring them. What the team needs more than anything right now is reliable, high-level scoring in the starting lineup, and Antetokounmpo, by providing that, could catapult the Warriors to championship favorites almost immediately.

Yet, as Antetokounmpo's situation in Milwaukee remains unclear, Golden State must content themselves for now with constructing their roster under their current financial limitations, adding pieces that help shore up some of their current weaknesses and praying that Antetokounmpo becomes available.