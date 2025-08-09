Warriors absolute disregard for Jonathan Kuminga relationship is baffling

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to find a resolution to their contractual stand-off with Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, the two sides have come to a serious impasse regarding which party would have more leverage in a potential signing.

Yet, as NBA Insider Jake Fischer notes, both parties could come to an agreement on a two-year, tradeable deal, but the Warriors are holding fast to their demand of a team option that could cause the relationship between Kuminga and the organization to degenerate even more.

Given the fact that Kuminga's strife with the front office has already been publicized, and that he will likely be coming back next season no matter what, this could be a sign of the trouble that lies ahead for Golden State.

Warriors have slighted Kuminga every step of the way

Coming into the offseason, it was widely rumored that Kuminga's camp would be seeking a long-term deal somewhere in the $25-30 million range of annual value. While the front office has always been high on Kuminga since they drafted him, such a demand was certain to cause issues, as his long-term fit within the organization carries loads of questions.

The Warriors, therefore, shifted toward the approach of attempting to get Kuminga's party to agree to a short-term, tradeable deal: one where Kuminga could be traded next season and then could become an unrestricted free agent at its expiration.

However, NBA insider Jake Fischer has now shed more light on Golden State's demands, saying "I think that Jonathan Kuminga's side would take this... two-year, $45 million offer that's been on the table if he were to get a player option in year two, but I was told yesterday from various sources that Golden State is going to be holding firm on the fact that... that second year is going to be a team option."

On the one hand, the desire for a team option on the side of Golden State's front office makes sense. Given the questionable fit of Kuminga with the team's primary options, including Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, there is serious potential for his return to end in disastrous fashion.

If this is the case, the team would be able to cut their losses after the first year of the contract, granting them enhanced flexibility heading into the final year of their current championship window.

From Kuminga's side, however, this has to seem like another slight from an organization that has not valued him according to his worth for the duration of his career to this point. Why would he accept a deal that signifies such an obvious lack of faith in his abilities? Why would he give up all of his leverage after he has just gained it for the first time in his career?

No matter what, the situation this offseason has gotten uglier and uglier, and it remains to be seen what the lasting impact will be on Kuminga's relationship with the organization.