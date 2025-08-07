Joe Lacob is making monumental mistake with Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors is still in the balance. He turned down a two-year, $45 million offer with a team option in the second season and without a no-trade clause. Teams have inquired about Kuminga, like the Kings and Suns, but a sign-and-trade is apparently off the table now.

Kuminga doesn't feel valued by Golden State, which is valid, considering he was in and out of the rotation. The Warriors value Kuminga more in trade talks than they do as a player. It's understandable why Golden State doesn't want to give the forward a long leash to develop because they're in win-now mode, but it doesn't make sense why they're reluctant to let him go.

Sam Amick discussed the Warriors' positioning with Kuminga on "The Athletic NBA Daily" podcast, specifically mentioning Joe Lacob. Everyone knows the owner is a big fan of Kuminga. Amick said that he thinks Lacob is "at peace" knowing that Golden State needs to do what's best for the organization and get as much as possible in return for Kuminga.

Amick took it a step further and said he thinks part of the reason a trade hasn't happened is that Lacob is using his affinity to ensure he feels good about a potential deal.

Joe Lacob could be getting in the way of a Jonathan Kuminga deal

If Lacob had it his way, Kuminga would stay in San Francisco and blossom into a star. That isn't the ending that Lacob will get. He might be determined to have Kuminga on the roster next season, but he's forgetting that the forward no longer wants to be in Golden State. Having that as a locker room distraction won't be ideal.

There isn't anything the Warriors can offer Kuminga. He wants a fresh start and an increased role, two things that won't happen in The Bay. Another season of Kuminga being in and out of the rotation wouldn't benefit either side.

You'd think that by now, Golden State would've let Kuminga go. He believes he has the potential to be an All-Star. Maybe he's right, or perhaps he's wrong. The one thing that is for sure is that he won't unlock the version of the player he thinks he can be with the Warriors.

Lacob needs to put his personal feelings for Kuminga aside and help facilitate a deal to get him out, or else risk him signing his $7.9 million qualifying offer.