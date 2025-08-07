Warriors can turn Kuminga sign-and-trade into contending—at a cost

The Golden State Warriors are holding on to what little leverage they still have in Jonathan Kuminga negotiations. Their refusal to settle in a sign-and-trade revolving around their former top-10 pick has set the stage for a tense remainder of the summer, with uncertainty defining their outlook.

In the event that Golden State prioritizes a win-now mentality, however, there's an option they can consider—costly as it may be.

Kuminga has reportedly received interest that includes potential contracts in the range of four years and $90 million from the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Nothing has materialized up to this point, but both teams have the assets to bridge the gap and complete a trade.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN reported that Phoenix has made "the most lucrative push via sign-and-trade" for Kuminga.

The hurdle facing Golden State is finding a way to resolve the Kuminga situation without limiting its financial flexibility. Completing a potential sign-and-trade could restrict their access to the mid-level exception, thus jeopardizing their ability to sign veteran Al Horford.

Thankfully, there is a path forward that Golden State should consider: Packaging Kuminga with Buddy Hield in a trade to the Suns for a package that centers around Dillon Brooks.

Warriors can acquire Dillon Brooks for Jonathan Kuminga at the cost of Buddy Hield or Al Horford

Brooks is a rather polarizing player, which has led many to downplay the impact he makes on winning. With four postseason appearances and a culture-changing presence in the Houston Rockets' locker room, however, the veteran went a long way toward reminding the skeptics of what he brings to the table.

A 3-and-D wing with the type of toughness that would fit perfectly alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Brooks could unlock the Warriors' potential.

Brooks is coming off of a 2024-25 season during which he averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 offensive board, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.5 three-point field goals made per game. He shot a career-best 39.7 percent from beyond the arc, up from 35.9 percent in 2023-24.

If Brooks can continue to shoot efficiently with the Warriors, he could easily carve out a role as a starter and a key player in a postseason setting.

Brooks' defensive intensity and quality would go a long way toward alleviating pressure from 35-year-old All-Defense honoree Jimmy Butler. It would also give the Warriors three of the better defensive players in the NBA along with Butler and Green.

Brooks, a former All-Defense selectee in his own right, would thus provide Golden State with a chance to get back to the roots of what made them such a dynastic force: Lockdown situational defense.

Offensively, Brooks has averaged as many as 17.2 points per game across a full NBA season. Perhaps it's unrealistic to expect him to do so in Golden State, but the quality of the team's motion offense lends itself to the belief that he can build upon shooting 40.9 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in 2024-25.

There's risk involved in potentially completing this move and alienating Horford, but Brooks would give the Warriors a chance to instantly improve their title odds while still retaining future trade pieces.