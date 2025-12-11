Warriors fans' dreams of Anthony Davis are all but dead if rumors are true

NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently spoke on the Golden State Warriors' potential interest in Anthony Davis. According to him, the Warriors are likely to explore the center market, although the salary Davis carries with him appears to make it likely that they won't have much interest in him.

"I saw the chat talking about Anthony Davis for the Warriors," Fischer said during a live stream on Wednesday. "And that's just not something that I am really seeing. I think Golden State will look in the big man market, but again, that salary figure for Anthony Davis is going to be so expensive, and I think it would cost the Warriors too much."

It's true that bringing on Davis’ massive salary would require Golden State to part with valuable young assets or multiple rotation players, which would potentially gut the depth that already keeps Steve Kerr somewhat flexible. The Warriors have shown in recent seasons that they value sustainable rotations even if they’re not perfect yet, and would rather build around Curry with complementary pieces than mortgage their future for a short-term upgrade that costs a lot.

The Warriors likely won't pursue Anthony Davis

Another factor is the lineup fit. Golden State has leaned on a blend of shooting, pace, and switching defense to offset its interior mismatches. While Davis remains a phenomenal defender and interior scorer, the Warriors are already experimenting with size and spacing in different ways especially with their bench group. Many have pointed out that Golden State’s defensive issues in the early part of the season aren’t going to be solved by one big name.

Instead, the Warriors are quietly looking at the bigger picture. Namely, how to stay competitive this year while keeping financial and roster flexibility for upcoming offseasons. Targeting younger bigs with upside and floor-spacing ability makes more sense for a system that thrives on pace and shooting. Kerr’s track record suggests he’d rather tweak a roster than overhaul it.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the idea of Davis is completely off the table. Warriors fans have long dreamed of pairing Curry with another generational star, and Davis fits that profile on paper. But the reality of cap space and the current roster’s identity make this more of a hypothetical than a likely path for Golden State.

Ultimately, the Warriors need evolution more than revolution. They don’t need a blockbuster for the sake of making noise, rather they need the kind of cohesion that turns what they're already working with into a more workable formula. That’s why the Davis chatter is fun to talk about but far from the strategic priority for a franchise that’s still trying to redefine how its next title contender is built.