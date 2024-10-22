Warriors fans should prepare for obvious Kuminga narrative after contract holdout
The rookie extension deadline passed on Monday without a new contract agreement between the Golden State Warriors and fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Understandably, both teams had different motivations that ultimately couldn't be sort through prior to the deadline. Kuminga is backing himself to develop and earn more than what the Warriors were offering, and the franchise itself would like to see more from the 22-year-old before giving anything close to a max contract.
No contract extension will lead to conjecture on Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Warriors and will likely inspire trade speculation
Whereas fellow fourth-year lottery pick Moses Moody secured his future with a three-year, $39 million extension with Golden State, Kuminga will now enter next offseason as a restricted free agent. Just as we saw with Klay Thompson throughout last season, Kuminga's future is sure to be an ongoing storyline.
Although he can no longer sign a contract in-season as Thompson could have, there will remain similar conjecture on Kuminga's future with the franchise. Whether rightly or wrongly, his play throughout the season will be accompanied by the conversation of how it will impact his and Golden State's free agency plans.
Moody now has a poison pill contract which makes him very difficult to move in a trade this season, yet the same can't be said for Kuminga. Regardless of how he's playing, it's inevitable that there will be some form of trade speculation regarding the former seventh overall pick -- something that's been fairly common over his first three seasons in the league anyway.
Kuminga's trade value may have been diminished though, with any team that does want to acquire him essentially accepting that they'll have to pay at least $20-25 million per year (more likely $30+ million) in free agency to keep him around long-term.
Could the Warriors still use Kuminga as a key piece in a blockbuster trade before February's mid-season deadline? Again, that idea will surely be floated particularly if Kuminga and/or Golden State get off to a less than ideal start, and the need for a genuine second star becomes even more obvious.
For now, Kuminga should still have the opportunity with Golden State to become that second star, increase his value, and push to get the contract he desires come the offseason. The talented forward is expected to start for the Warriors in Wednesday's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, with head coach Steve Kerr having showed an increased willingness to play (and start) Kuminga at the three over the course of the preseason.