Warriors fans should already be gearing up for the offseason

As Mike Dunleavy said after the trade deadline passed, the Golden State Warriors are still in a position to make moves over the summer. He pointed out that they have "all the things you need to get a good player." If you read "good player" and automatically thought about Giannis Antetokounmpo, you're not alone.

ESPN's Bobby Marks highlighted their four first-round picks and the right to swap picks over the next seven years, assets that could catch the eye of a team like the Bucks, but as he also said, their top three paid players could "hinder" their chances of making a big trade. Steph Curry isn't going anywhere (unless he wants to), Jimmy Butler is hurt, and Draymond Green's $27.7 million player option for next season complicates things.

Golden State finally moved on from Jonathan Kuminga before the deadline, using him in the deal to acquire Kristaps Porziņġis. The Warriors still have Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski as young players they could dangle in trade talks. As Marks wrote, they can also use Porziņġis in a sign-and-trade this summer, if he gives them the green light.

Warriors are preparing to be active during the offseason

Golden State traded for Butler last year to boost its chances of winning a championship, and it worked. The Warriors made it past the play-in tournament and beat the No. 2 Rockets in the first round, but Curry's hamstring injury ended their 2025 title hopes.

They entered the 2025-26 season in high spirits, but Butler's torn ACL that he suffered last month ended what championship chances they had.

The Warriors aren't in a position to deal with "lost seasons," as Curry will turn 38 next month. Butler is 36 and will turn 37 before next season, while Draymond will be 36 in a few weeks. They were already anxiously watching over their shoulder for Father Time, and Butler's injury only upped the pressure.

It's why Golden State is even more desperate than other teams to land Giannis, as it'd give Curry what would be his best last shot to win a fifth title with the Warriors. Even if Antetokounmpo isn't on the board or goes elsewhere, the front office will still be aggressive in finding ways to upgrade the roster.

This season isn't over for Golden State yet (unless Curry continues to miss time), as it should make the play-in, but beyond that, it's hard to see the Warriors making it past the first round. That is why the front office and fans are already looking ahead to the summer.