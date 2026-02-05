The Golden State Warriors wouldn't have traded for Kristaps Porziņġis on Wednesday night if they thought they were going to land Giannis Antetokounmpo before the deadline. They didn't think the Bucks were serious about trading the 31-year-old superstar, and it turns out they were right. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported a few hours before the deadline that the Bucks "indicated" to interested teams they were keeping Antetokounmpo.

When fans first learned about the Porziņġis trade, they feared that it might mean an eventual Antetokounmpo deal was off the table. They did give up Jonathan Kuminga, who could've gone to the Bucks in a trade, but let's not pretend that Golden State no longer being able to include him in a deal will be a deal-breaker for Milwaukee.

Anthony Slater of ESPN reported after the KP trade that it marked the "unofficial end" of the team's pursuit of Antetokounmpo, citing the team's belief that the Bucks weren't serious about moving on from him before the deadline. However, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported that "team sources were quick not to completely close the door on the pursuit" of the superstar. They hope they can still get a deal done "down the line" (subscription required).

Milwaukee's decision to keep Giannis only keeps that hope alive.

Bucks plan to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo past the deadline

It seemed from the start that Milwaukee would wait until the offseason to trade Antetokounmpo, not only because it could receive more from teams then, but the Bucks are hoping he'll change his mind about wanting a new home.

Still, the Warriors were in a solid position to get him before the deadline with what Shams Charania referred to as a "pick-heavy" offer. They didn't have the ideal young players for the Bucks (sorry, Kuminga), but they did have assets. Clearly, that didn't matter much for Milwaukee.

Golden State reportedly plans to keep Jimmy Butler throughout his ACL recovery, meaning that if a trade happens over the summer, it will involve either Draymond Green, who has a $25.9 million player option for next season, or Porziņġis. The latter will be an unrestricted free agent, so it'd have to be in a sign-and-trade.

They may not be the Bucks' preferred trade partner for Giannis, but the Warriors still believe they will have a shot at landing him during the offseason. There could be bigger teams in play for him, though, like the Rockets, Spurs, or even the Thunder. All three of those teams have what Milwaukee wants, but none were interested before the deadline. Playoff outcomes could change that.

What matters right now for Golden State, however, is that the Giannis Antetokounmpo dream is still alive. It may be a long shot, but never say never, right?