Shams Charania makes Draymond Green's future with the Warriors crystal clear

Waking up on deadline day, the Golden State Warriors' roster looks a little different from what it did the morning before. They made two trades, just not the trade fans necessarily hoped for. So, does trading for Kristaps Porziņġis mean they're out on Giannis Antetokounmpo? Will Draymond Green stay in the Bay? According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the team's talks for the 31-year-old superstar are over, and Draymond wasn't going anywhere unless it was in a trade for Giannis.

Charania said that the Warriors made a "pick-heavy" offer to the Bucks, but they feel like Milwaukee wasn't serious about moving on from Antetokounmpo before the deadline. Golden State pivoted to Porziņġis instead, a player they have been interested in.

At least for the rest of the season, it seems like Draymond will remain in Golden State. If Giannis isn't traded before 12 p.m. PT today, talks should ramp up over the summer. You can expect the Warriors to at least try to be in the mix again, although Jonathan Kuminga is gone, meaning Green could be on the move then. They won't have as strong a shot to acquire him, but you can't write them off completely.

For now, the Warriors will see what they can do with Steph Curry, Draymond, and Porziņġis.

Just in on @SportsCenter -- Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors tenure ends in three-player deal sending him to Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis: pic.twitter.com/njG9B7fZ1G — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Signs point toward Draymond staying with the Warriors

Anything can happen in the next several hours, but it does feel like Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee for the remainder of the season. The Bucks got a sense of which teams are willing to offer what and will carry that over into the summer, if Giannis still wants out. It's hard to see him changing his mind about that, even if the team gets a high draft pick.

As a fan, you might be disappointed knowing that Antetokounmpo isn't making the move to San Francisco — at least not yet. He is the player that the Warriors had their eye on for the past few years, hoping that one day he'd become available.

The front office reportedly wasn't willing to part with the injured Jimmy Butler in a trade, not even one for Giannis, meaning that it would've had to be Draymond on the way out in a deal. It would've been bittersweet to watch him leave, but as he knows, the NBA is a business. If Golden State needed to give up Draymond to get Antetokounmpo, that wouldn't be a holdup.

That isn't something the Warriors or Draymond need to think about, not with the Porziņģis trade and talks with the Bucks going cold.