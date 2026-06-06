With the Golden State Warriors out of the playoffs, fans don’t really have a horse in the race when it comes to the NBA Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. That doesn’t mean Warriors fans haven’t been active.

Fans have been staying busy calling out bad takes from others that show how many people have forgotten Golden State’s dynasty and Stephen Curry’s greatness. Those comparing Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Curry were quickly exposed after SGA got bounced in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, some are comparing Victor Wembanyama’s shooting skills to Curry’s which is just patently absurd. Warriors fans were quick to shut talk like that down.

People comparing Wemby to Curry need to think twice

Former NBA player James Worthy recently said that Wembanyama is a “Steph Curry shooter.” This was his full quote:

“He’s a Steph Curry shooter with Kobe Bryant agility and has Wilt Chamberlain and you know Nate Thurman ferocity. He’s just an amazing guy and he’s young, he’s verbal, he’s leading. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like him," Worthy said.

“He’s a Steph Curry shooter” lol shut up https://t.co/UPTcL71ueN — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) June 3, 2026

It seems like Worthy was just comparing him to every great player he could think of. To say Wembanyama is great and something we’ve never really seen before is one thing. That would be a defensible, rational take. But to liken him to the greatest shooter of all time is laughable.

Wembanyama shot roughly 35% from three-point range this season. In Curry’s worst full NBA season he shot 38% from three. That was an off year for Curry while 35% is probably where Wembanyama will be for most of his career unless he really improves in that department.

Now, it’s still remarkable that a guy so tall can even be a threat from three-point range. That is rarely seen in the NBA but with guys like Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic, it's been fascinating to see the proliferation of the big man who can also shoot in the NBA.

If Worthy had said Wemby is a threat from three while also making all of his other comparisons it would’ve been valid, but comparing him to Curry as a shooter is just ridiculous. Maybe he saw Wembanyama drain that huge three against the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference matchup and it reminded him of the three Curry hit against the Thunder all those years ago.

Whatever mental gymnastics it took to get him there, it was certainly a bad take. It seems sometimes people forget just how special Curry really is. Maybe if the Warriors can somehow make one more deep playoff run and Curry goes off, he can make people think twice again before making such comparisons.