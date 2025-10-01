Warriors fans will quickly make a stunning Al Horford realization

Maybe it hasn't actually been 84 years since the Warriors have had a center who can score consistently and reliably, but it feels that way. When Al Horford takes the court for the Warriors next season, it's going to be a bit of a shock to Warriors fans' systems. Yes, Horford has played for almost two decades and no, he's not the player he once was — but if you look at the Warriors' centers of the recent-ish past, you'll see why this still feels monumental.

Quinten Post did an admirable job last season and he should still have a consistent role in this rotation. Kevon Looney is a franchise legend. But Horford's mix of experience, outside shooting, defensive instincts, passing, and feel for the game make him the most versatile Warriors center since... DeMarcus Cousins? Andrew Bogut? Before that?

Maybe it actually has been 84 years. That's like, almost as long as Horford's been in the league.

Cheap shot, sorry.

Al Horford has some questions surrounding him too

Or, more specifically, one big question: Does Al Horford have anything left in the tank at 39 years old? He averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds last season while shooting 36 % from deep, and was more impactful for last year's Celtics team than those numbers indicate. He also wasn't expected to do much for a Celtics team with numerous other offensive options.

He won't be a primary scoring option in Golden State, either, but I foresee the raw stats jumping back up a bit in 2025-26 — in part because he's the only proven center option on this team, meaning his role will likely grow. They'll need him to do a little more than the Celtics did, and despite this being year 19 for Horford, I'm oddly confident he'll be able to do just that.

If he can be that exact player, he'll be a godsend for this Warriors team. Even if his production falls off a tad, he'll be a big upgrade. Basically, this is the best free agency addition possible at this stage of the offseaon, and it will be the first time in a long time the Warriors have employed a player of Horford's archetype.

Warriors frontcourt has a basketball IQ of a million

Is a Draymond Green and Al Horford duo the smartest frontcourt in NBA history? It's an argument I'd listen to, that's for sure. Green's basketball genius is not contested by many, but Horford is the rare example. If you watch Al Horford highlights, it's because you appreciate fundamentals and sound decision-making. You also scare me a little, but I still respect you. Just please keep your distance.

This frontcourt also has a combined age of 74 years old, but sometimes the unction is more fun than the party with all the young folks, anyway.