Warriors' fatal flaw was exposed in disappointing Game 4

As the Golden State Warriors playoff run faces its end, with a 3-1 series deficit to the scrappy Minnesota Timberwolves, it has become exceedingly clear that the roster, as it is constructed, has severe flaws.

In the absence of superstar Stephen Curry, who has missed almost the entire series with a hamstring strain, the Warriors' offense has looked largely flat, and their key young players, for the most part, have failed to step up.

Now, unless Golden State is capable of winning three straight games, they will head into the offseason with the need to make a series of moves to shore up this roster.

Warriors need more veteran presences to surround their stars

Apart from Jonathan Kuminga, who has had a noteworthy resurgence back into the rotation in this series, the Warriors' young rotation players have been largely absent, directly resulting in their lackluster performance as a team.

In the playoffs, Brandin Podziemski is averaging only 9.7 points, Moses Moody is averaging 6.6, and Quinten Post is averaging 3.8.

In a series in which every possession has been at a premium, Golden State has been incredibly turnover-prone, and, in a match-up in which their defense could have been their saving grace, they have failed to close out on the perimeter and defend effectively in the paint.

Now, with Kuminga entering restricted free agency this offseason, it is likely too late for the Warriors' coaching staff to make amends with Kuminga's camp, and it is likely that another organization makes an offer that the franchise cannot match.

It has become clear that, in order to maximize what remains of Curry's career, Golden State must formulate a more trustworthy and stable roster this offseason: quite possibly at the expense of some of its younger supporting players.

For starters, defensive whirlwind Gary Payton II will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and retaining him should be a top priority for the team. Though he averaged just 15 minutes a game this season, his impact was massive, and he could continue to be a trustworthy presence on an overall shaky roster.

Next, the Warriors must also obtain a bona-fide back-up point guard to lead the bench unit when Curry rests. While the team's funds will be limited as a result of the Jimmy Butler contract, players such as Tyus Jones and Cameron Payne will be available this offseason and could be suitable options to shore up this roster.

While these moves will not immediately launch Golden State back into playoff contention, they could, when coupled with the continued development of the younger core, result in a stronger and deeper team come next postseason.