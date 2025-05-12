Warriors could benefit from shocking Giannis Antetokounmpo announcement

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to maximize their current championship window, with the waning careers of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent statement gives the team hope of landing another blockbuster trade.

As reported by ESPN, league sources have said that, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open to playing for a franchise other than Milwaukee.

Of course, the fit has to be the right one for Antetokounmpo, who has prized his loyalty to his franchise throughout his career, and Milwaukee's trade partner must be able to put together a package that can help the embattled franchise return to its feet.

While a trade to the Warriors is an unlikely outcome, Antetokounmpo could immediately propel the franchise back into title contention, and, thus, such a move should be pursued whole-heartedly by the front office.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could see the Warriors as the perfect fit

After they won the NBA championship in 2021, the Bucks struggled to field another championship-level team around their superstar. In 2023, Milwaukee acquired superstar shooter Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers, an attempt to pair Antetokounmpo with a bona-fide shooting threat and provide further space around the rim for him to dominate physically.

However, the Lillard era in Milwaukee has not turned out as their front office had hoped. Through two seasons with the Bucks, Lillard has only played in seven playoff games, and injuries to both him and Antetokounmpo have resulted in Milwaukee being bounced in the first round both seasons.

Now, with Lillard having ruptured his achilles tendon in their first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers, it seems as though the Bucks could attempt to move into their next era.

While the chemistry between Antetokounmpo and Lillard never quite built to the level it was expected to, it is true that Giannis needs shooting around him to be at his most effective. The 2020-21 Bucks team had multiple rotation players that were lights-out shooters from beyond the arc, allowing Antetokounmpo to exercise his scoring will.

Moreover, while the Warriors were highly successful with Butler during the regular season, an early playoff exit could put pressure on the front office to make a desperate move to capitalize on the last years of Curry's career.

Curry, with the gravity he exercises on opposing defenses, could be the perfect pairing for Antetokounmpo as he strives to win another championship.

Therefore, as Antetokounmpo explores other options beyond Milwaukee, it is very possible that Golden State ends up on his radar, facilitating a possible earth-shattering move this offseason.