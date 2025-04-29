Warriors' best realistic trade offer for Giannis when he becomes available

The Golden State Warriors have not been shy about upgrading their roster. They chased a star in the summer of 2024, but could not find the right package. The Dubs were quick to acquire Dennis Schroder and flip him before the deadline to land Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star has Golden State dreaming of another title, but a true superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo may be available to give Stephen Curry and the Warriors an even better chance in 2026 and beyond.

Damian Lillard tearing his Achilles could be franchise-altering for the Bucks. Giannis wants to chase championships, but Milwaukee does not have enough talent. The Kyle Kuzma trade has been a disaster and several key role players become free agent this summer. With Dame out for next season, it is time for Antetokounmpo to look elsewhere.

Every team in the NBA will be bidding to land the two-time MVP. The Warriors are all-in on winning as Curry ages, but what can Golden State offer?

Warriors best realistic package for Giannis gives Bucks a chance to stay in contention

Milwaukee has traded all their first-round draft picks through 2030, so the Bucks have no reason to tank. They should be looking for a package that offers them a chance to stay in the postseason mix and allows them to recoup draft capital. Golden State has two different packages they could explore.

The Bucks could sign-and-trading for Jonathan Kuminga, but the rest of that deal would much depend on how much Milwaukee is willing to pay the 22-year-old. He wants a massive deal but has struggled to shine in the Bay Area. Kuminga likely departs this summer, but being part of a Giannis trade is unlikely.

The Warriors will try to flip Jimmy Butler into Giannis. Their salaries for the 2025-26 season are identical. Golden State will not want to take back more money than they send out in this trade because it would hard-cap them at the first apron. It may mean getting more teams involved, but here is the best the Dubs can offer.

This is a monster package for the Greek Freak. Golden State is giving up a star, two talented role players, three first-round draft picks unprotected, and the rights to swap in four years. To get the fourth swap, the Bucks would have to wait until after the 2025 draft to make this trade. The Bucks also get off Pat Connaughton's undesirable contract in this trade.

It will take a godfather offer to land Giannis, and the Warriors can make one. The 30-year-old is still in his prime and gives Curry and Draymond more chances to chase rings. Antetokounmpo extends the title window and gives Golden State one of the best players in the world. This is the trade they have been searching for, but are the Dubs willing to part with all that to land him?

The Golden State Warriors want to win, and Giannis Antetokounmpo improves their chances. Do not rule it out. Their best offer would be in the running, and Giannis would welcome joining Steph in the Bay Area. Dubs fan's dreams may become reality this summer.