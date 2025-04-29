As the Golden State Warriors continue their current playoff run, their veteran trio has looked predictably strong.

Although star forward Jimmy Butler missed Games 2 and 3 of their first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets with a pelvic contusion, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have held their own, propelling the Warriors to a 2-1 series lead.

Yet, the team has also, at times, shown their weaknesses since Butler's acquisition, often lacking the depth and versatility to contend for the full 48 minutes of games.

By acquiring Butler, the Warriors franchise set a precise and limited window for the team, as Butler, Curry and Green's contracts all expire in two seasons, and, by virtue of that decision, another shocking move could be on the horizon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could bring another championship to The Bay

As the Milwuakee Bucks fell to a 3-1 series deficit in their first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the team suffered an even worse blow than the end of their season being seemingly on the horizon.

Damian Lillard went down hard without contact in the first quarter, and it has since been reported that the 34-year-old tore his achilles tendon: an injury that could be career-ending at his age.

Just in: Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon, sources tell ESPN. MRI today revealed the severity. A devastating end to his season. pic.twitter.com/ysZ0nw8gxW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2025

Moreover, since acquiring Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers, injuries have continuously held back the duo of Antetokounmpo and Lillard from making deep playoff runs. Thus, Lillard's injury, especially if it causes a decline in performance upon his return, could signal the end of the Bucks' current core.

Antetokounmpo has been plagued by trade rumors for multiple seasons, and he has said publicly and repeatedly that he has no intention of leaving Milwaukee. However, if Bucks' ownership decides it is time to move on from the star, who will begin a three-year, $175 million extension next season, the Warriors could certainly be in play.

Antetokounmpo would immediately elevate Golden State to championship favorites, with his uncanny scoring ability and physical offensive potency taking over some of the load from Curry.

In such a hypothetical trade however, the Warriors would almost certainly need to send back Butler on top of whatever cap magic they would need to perform to fit Antetokounmpo on the roster.

Prior to Butler's departure from the Miami Heat, it was reported that a number of teams, including the Bucks, had been told not to pursue a trade for Butler. Assuming that sentiment still stands, it will be nearly impossible for Golden State to complete a trade for the Greek Freak.

Yet, crazier things have happened in the NBA, and, if the Warriors' core does not perform to the front office's expectations this postseason, two discontented organizations could make a move that would shock the league.