Warriors favorites to land 5x All-Star after free agency heartbreak

The opening hours of NBA free agency brought heartbreak for the Golden State Warriors, with franchise stalwart Kevon Looney departing on a two-year, $16 million contract to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was otherwise a slow first day of free agency for the Warriors who don't appear any closer to a resolution with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Other moves seem to be on hold as a result, though there is one rival player who's become priority number one in their hunt for veteran additions.

The Warriors are favorites to land 5x All-Star Al Horford

Reports of Golden State's strong interest in Al Horford began to circulate in the hours leading up to free agency, and seemingly only grew once Looney's departure to the Pelicans became public shortly after the window opened.

Surely the Warriors wouldn't have let the 3x champion walk so easily if they didn't have another veteran big man lined up? While that was the initial thought, concern among fans who want Horford has since heightened after Monday came and went without a confirmed report.

The Horford decision still appears on a knifes edge, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic does believe that Golden State are the favorites to steal the 39-year-old from the Boston Celtics with whom he's played seven of his last nine seasons and won a championship with just last year.

"The Warriors are, well, I would probably deem them at least slight favorites. We'll see. There certainly is no guarantee," Slater said on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast on Monday night.

While Golden State being characterized as favorites is a positive, they've certainly put themselves in a precarious position when it comes to the center market. Slater reported just prior to free agency that the Warriors have identified their need for a veteran stretch big, but there's few viable options remaining beyond Horford after fellow veteran Brook Lopez signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the L.A. Clippers.

If Golden State miss on Horford and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, it's hard to see any free agent options remaining within their price range that you would consider a starting-caliber center in the league.

Horford has usually been a backup when the Celtics have been fully healthy over the past two seasons, but injury issues for Kristaps Porzingis has allowed the 5x All-Star to start 42 of his 60 games last season and average nearly 28 minutes.

While fans will undoubtedly have concern over Horford's age on an already veteran Warrior team, his shooting and high IQ would surely make for an excellent fit alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.