The Golden State Warriors didn't have much to celebrate after a disappointing season, but one of the bright spots was the emergence of point guard Pat Spencer. The 29-year-old was a fringe roster player entering the season who really only came in during garbage time, but he proved that he can play and delivered in some big moments.

Unfortunately, it seems like Spencer’s feel-good story is likely going to come to an end this offseason as the Warriors look to reinvent the roster in the hope of another deep playoff run in 12 months.

Warriors may have to move on from Pat Spencer this offseason

The Warriors upgraded him from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract during the season, something that was well deserved and needed because he was getting a ton of playing time due to injuries to Stephen Curry.

Spencer played quite well and even played a huge role in some of the team’s more memorable moments from the season. No one will ever forget when he drained a three in Philadelphia against the 76ers and pounded his chest while declaring himself to be an expletive in front of the crowd.

It was an awesome moment and it seemed like this season could be Spencer’s coming out party where he'd establish himself as a solid player going forward, almost like a version of Shaun Livingston who could come off the bench to relieve Curry or fill in when he was hurt. Nothing flashy but just good, solid play at point guard.

Unfortunately, as the season went on Spencer’s play declined. It became clear that he was more of a liability than a help on defense, and he wasn't able to keep on shooting the way he was from three-point range earlier in the season.

Other Warrior guards stepped up around Pat Spencer

As Spencer declined, others stepped up. Brandin Podziemski, despite being reviled by very loud segments of the fanbase for much of the year, proved to be one of the team’s most solid and reliable players. Rookie LJ Cryer also impressed with the opportunities that he got at point guard and proved to be a much better three-point shooter than Spencer.

Perhaps the only way Spencer will be back with the Warriors is if Steve Kerr returns as head coach. Kerr certainly came to love the fire and energy that Spencer plays, meaning he could come back into the fold if the four-time championship coach is back with Golden State.

With the level of injuries the Warriors faced this season, it may not be the worst idea to have Spencer as a depth player, but equally his roster spot may be better used on someone else at this point.

Perhaps Spencer could earn a backup point guard spot for another team because he certainly flashed enough good play last season to draw attention from rivals. Sadly though, it feels like his Warriors tenure may be done.