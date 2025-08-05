Warriors can finally escape purgatory if they disprove polarizing rumor

The Golden State Warriors are inching closer to a 2025-26 season that begins with Jonathan Kuminga on the roster. It's a divisive topic and possible outcome, as the talented and productive Kuminga's desire to move on from the Warriors is one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA.

One of the primary reasons that Kuminga remains a free agent is a surprising player whom Golden State refuses to trade: Buddy Hield.

The Warriors acquired Hield in the six-team trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024. It was a clear attempt to replace Thompson's shooting, and the veteran appears to have done enough to secure another season with the team.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Warriors are unwilling to include Hield in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade—a sticking point that's thus far prevented a deal from going through.

A quick (and belated) follow-up on the Jonathan Kuminga reporting from Friday: Anyone saying the first-round pick protections are the only obstacle to a Kings-Warriors sign-and-trade is wrong, as I'm told Golden State really doesn't want to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody… — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) August 4, 2025

For as valuable as Hield's shooting may be, Golden State can take a step forward by proving this rumor false and expanding its trade options.

Warriors must consider trading Buddy Hield in Jonathan Kuminga deal

Hield is owed $9,219,512 for the 2025-26 season, with a partially guaranteed salary for 2026-27 and a player option for 2027-28 rounding out his contract. For as team-friendly as those figures may be, they could also prove invaluable on the trade front.

If Sacramento is willing to offer meaningful talent in exchange for Hield, it would thus behoove the Warriors to think twice about labeling him as off limits.

By including Hield in a sign-and-trade with Kuminga, the Warriors' options would instantly expand. They could ask for a package that centers around more than just one proven commodity, potentially allowing themselves to ask for super-sub Malik Monk.

There are valid concerns over whether or not Stephen Curry and Monk could coexist defensively, but the latter's ability to create for himself and others offers value Hield currently doesn't.

Furthermore, agreeing to include Hield in a potential sign-and-trade could be a strong enough sign of good faith to convince Sacramento to budge on one of its hold-ups. In that scenario, perhaps the Warriors could entice the Kings to include Keon Ellis in a potential trade.

If that were to transpire, the Warriors would be acquiring a 3-and-D wing who can immediately slot into a high-volume role alongside the core players.

Unfortunately, without including Hield, the Warriors' options are rather limited as far as the return for Kuminga is concerned. In that scenario, there's a realistic possibility that he could accept his qualifying offer and leave Golden State hoping teams will bail them out despite knowing he'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Perhaps there is an outcome that sees the Warriors flip Kuminga for a better return during the 2025-26 season, but agreeing to trade Hield for fair compensation could save Golden State from disaster.