Warriors finally vindicated for polarizing Gary Payton II decision

As the Golden State Warriors got a much-needed win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night to eek back above a .500 record, head coach Steve Kerr made a seemingly strange decision with the starting lineup.

Veteran guard Gary Payton II, who had only averaged 10.8 minutes per game off the bench this season, got the start in place of the injured Draymond Green, and, although he certainly wasn't the team's most productive player, he provided everyone a reminder of what he does provide to the Warriors' rotation.

Even though Payton is not a dynamic scorer, Kerr trusts him so extensively because he is willing to make winning plays, hustling for rebounds and loose balls while playing intense point-of-attack defense, and his ability to spot a start for the team in a blowout victory yet again proves his value in this regard.

Gary Payton II is still an important player to this Warriors team, even if his minutes are limited

This past offseason, as Golden State attempted to navigate the chokehold that they were forced into by the Jonathan Kuminga saga, rumors swirled around a number of guards that they were considering bringing in to shore up their backcourt.

Ultimately, it slowly became clear that the organization had negotiated handshake deals with Payton, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry to join the team once the Kuminga situation was resolved.

Yet, the prospect of Payton rejoning, given his limited production last season, was somewhat controversial, especially considering the fact that it came on the back of the team's decision to let beloved veteran Kevon Looney walk in free agency to the New Orleans Pelicans. The prevailing feeling was that the team could only bring back one of their veterans, and Payton was ultimately the direction that the organization went.

Through the team's first 18 games, Payton is averaging just 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field. In most scenarios, these numbers would warrant bottom-of-the-rotation minutes, and, so far, that's what Payton has gotten.

Yet, if there's one thing we know about Kerr as a head coach, it's that he prefers to have guys on the court that he can trust above all else, and Payton, without a doubt, is that.

Against Utah, he shot 4-of-8 from the field, posting nine points, six rebounds and eight assists. In a game where Steph Curry was undeniably the star (he had his seventh 30-point performance already this season), Payton was there to play winning and impactful basketball, and that is ultimately why the Warriors brought him back.