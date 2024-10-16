Warriors fire warning shot to NBA with crazy statistic against Lakers
The immense depth on the Golden State Warriors roster could prove a curse at different points, but it's also become blatantly obvious that it will help the franchise to a plethora of wins during the regular season.
Steve Kerr's starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis may have created the most intrigue from Tuesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, yet it was the bench unit that propelled the Warriors to their fifth-straight win in preseason.
The Warriors bench outscored the Lakers 61-33 on Tuesday
After going on a 28-7 run during the first-half of Sunday's win over the Detroit Pistons, Golden State's second unit outscored Los Angeles by 12 in the eight minutes that Curry and Green sat in the first-half on Tuesday.
In a 14-point win, the Warriors outscored the Laker bench by 28, led by a team-high 21 points from fourth-year wing Moses Moody. In what was his third time leading the team in scoring over the last four games, the 22-year-old made five threes and added five rebounds in just 19 minutes.
Golden State ended a +23 in the 20 minutes Curry was off the floor. Veteran forward Kyle Anderson was a game-high +22 off the bench, while Moody, Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II were all a +13 or better.
It's not a surprise either when you just look at the contrast in talent and experience between the two benches. The Lakers are leaning heavily on rookie Dalton Knecht who contributed 19 of their 33 bench points on Tuesday, but the likes of Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Cam Reddish and Jalen Hood-Schifino are still trying to establish (or re-establish) themselves as genuine rotation players.
Los Angeles are unlikely to be the only team to fall victim to an onslaught from Golden State's bench -- one that is presenting as one of the best in the league ahead of the regular season. The Warriors are fifth in bench scoring so far this preseason, and are second in net rating only behind the reigning champion Boston Celtics.
Golden State may not have a second offensive star that will average 25+ points, but what they do have is a myriad of scoring options that extends deep on their roster. That was again evident on Tuesday, proving the difference despite a massive 24-point, 12-rebound double-double from Lakers star Anthony Davis.
Even as starters across the league ramp up their minutes and ultimately play over 30 once the season begins, the Warriors are sending a warning to the rest of the league to be prepared for an assault when the bench units go head-to-head.