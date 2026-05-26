Brandin Podziemski is extension-eligible this offseason heading into his fourth year, but his hopes of a big pay day could be crushed if the Golden State Warriors follow through with recent free agency rumors.

The Warriors could be looking at guard duo Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton as free agent targets this summer, potentially signalling their stance on Podziemski ahead of contract negotiations.

Anfernee Simons/Collin Sexton move would crush Brandin Podziemski

Acquiring Simons or Sexton would be more about finding a dynamic sixth man capable of being a bucket-getter off the bench, rather than necessarily replacing Podziemski's more versatile skillset that saw him start 43 games this season.

However, it would still say plenty about what Golden State could be prepared to offer Podziemski on a new extension. Sexton and particularly Simons would likely require a huge chunk or all of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which on a multi-year deal could nudge the $60 million mark depending on length.

Combine this with Stephen Curry being eligible for a two-year, $140 million extension this summer, and you have to wonder how much more the Warrior front office would want to invest on their backcourt going forward.

Would they really want to pay Curry $70 million and Simmons/Sexton approximately $15 million, while also offering Podziemski the sort of $20 million per year deal the 23-year-old is likely to ask for? Paying over $100 million to three guards, even accounting for the rising cap, would be a lot.

Golden State did it previously during the 2023-24 season with Curry, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul, but that was proven as a mistake, was for only one season, and at the very least was for a trio of future hall of famers.

Warriors would be paying big for underwhelming backcourt

It might be okay paying over $100 million for three guards if you've got one of the best backcourt combinations in the league, and if you know you're in championship contention. That's what the Warriors were planning to do after Curry, Thompson and Jordan Poole all played critical roles in the 2022 championship, with the latter rewarded with a four-year, $128 million extension on top of the max deals the Splash Brothers were already on.

Golden State aren't a true championship contender anymore, and an aging Curry with Podziemski and one of Simons or Sexton isn't likely to get them back there. Therefore it would be malpractice to sign Simons/Sexton to a deal they're likely to command in free agency, then pay Podziemski over $20 million annually.

Podziemski's contract talks won't start until much later in the offseason, but in the meantime the former 19th overall pick will be closely monitoring what the Warriors do with their roster, firstly at next month's draft and then in free agency.