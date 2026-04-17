Warriors’ free agency gamble just paid off when it mattered most

The Golden State Warriors had their sights set on Al Horford from early in free agency last offseason, yet there was also a time when the franchise was linked to another veteran big man in Brook Lopez.

The two squared off down the stretch of Wednesday's nail-biting elimination game, and it ultimately proved the biggest vindication yet of the Warriors decision to chase Horford instead of Lopez in free agency.

Al Horford delivered for the Warriors when it mattered most

While Horford always looked like the better free agency target for Golden State, there was still a significant gamble in signing a 39-year-old who was 18 years into his NBA career. That gamble has hurt to some degree, with Lopez playing 30 more games than Horford during the regular season.

Yet when healthy, Horford is still the superior player and the better fit for the Warriors. That was proven again with the season on the line down the stretch of Wednesday's game, with Horford overcoming a rough first three-quarters to help bring Golden State back from the brink and to a 126-121 victory.

The 5x All-Star had just two points up until the final period, only to go a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc in the final six minutes of the game. Horford's 12 points were critical in the Warriors overcoming a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, with his last triple giving the visitors the lead with just over two minutes remaining.

While the 3-point shooting will rightfully draw the plaudits, it was Horford's defense and switchability that was just as important down the stretch, meaning Steve Kerr didn't go back to Kristaps Porzingis despite the 30-year-old's own impressive performance.

Warriors repeatedly targeted Brook Lopez in the final period

Lopez played all 12 minutes of the fourth-quarter for the Clippers, and in fairness he did deliver seven points including a pair of clutch free-throws that tied the game again after Horford's go ahead 3-pointer.

The problem wasn't offensively for Lopez, but rather the fact his presence gave the Warriors someone to attack repeatedly on nearly every possession down the stretch, including on Stephen Curry's go ahead three in the final minute.

The Warriors attacked Brook Lopez EVERY POSSESSION down the stretch pic.twitter.com/VINtTMkKtJ — MD (@mike_daddino) April 16, 2026

The defensive versatility of Horford is why his free agency signing looked good from the start, and why it's ultimately played out successfully despite early struggles and a couple of injury concerns throughout the season.

In an area where other big men like Lopez or even Porzingis can often be a liability in the biggest moments, Horford continues to deliver and defy father time as the Warriors kept their season alive.