Warriors get prime buyout candidate after rival's latest cost-cutting move

The Golden State Warriors have plenty on their plate with less than 24 hours remaining until the NBA's trade deadline, but a prime buyout candidate just became available for the franchise to consider afterwards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' latest cost-cutting move has seen former second overall pick Lonzo Ball head to the Utah Jazz, but the Jazz are expected to waive the 28-year-old which will allow him to become a free agent.

Lonzo Ball could be buyout target for the Warriors

Ball endured a horror time in Cleveland after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago Bulls, averaging only 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals on a paltry 30.1% shooting from the floor and 27.2% from 3-point range.

It is worth noting though that the Warriors, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, may have had interest in Ball as part of a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade during the offseason.

"I think that's something that would have been more likely if the Bulls waited and had Lonzo Ball to send back to Golden State instead of that deal that they already made with Cleveland," Fischer said."I think that's something Golden State would have liked."

The Jazz are expected to waive Lonzo Ball, allowing him to be a free agent, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NH3dxebRlQ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

At his best, Ball is a versatile guard who would fit well in the Golden State system. At 6'6", he's got the length to be a disruptive defender, and while he entered the league as primarily a point guard, he's equally capable as a ball-handler or off-ball catch-and-shoot threat.

The issue is we saw very little of that skillset in Ball's time with the Cavaliers, not to mention his extensive history of knee issues which has seen him appear in just 70 total games since January 14, 2022.

The good news is that Ball's previous $10 million deal is lower than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, meaning the Warriors or any other team above the first apron are still able to sign him.

However, Golden State don't have any current available roster spots to sign Ball or anyone else, though that could change with a trade in the next 24 hours. If a roster spot does open up, two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer could have the inside running given he only has one game of eligibility left on his current deal.

While Spencer brings the familiarity having been in the Warrior system for years, there's more upside in Ball whose skillset is more suited to playing alongside Stephen Curry and not just as a specialist backup point guard.

Neither Ball or Spencer are going to make a big difference in a playoff run unless Golden State can make a massive move, with all eyes on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade in the coming hours.