The Golden State Warriors split two games against the Phoenix Suns this week, suggesting that with the way they turned out and with both teams so close in the Western Conference standings, this may have been a prelude to a bigger matchup later on.

Both games were tightly contested and often had the intensity of a playoff game. The Suns came out on top on Thursday night by a point thanks to a questionable late foul call, while the Warriors won by three points on Saturday night back at the Chase Center.

Warriors may see the Suns again in the Play-In Tournament

There is still a lot of time left in the season, but Bay Area sports insider Tim Kawakami noted on social media that the Suns and Warriors would be the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds respectively in the Play-In if the season were to end today.

While the Warriors would obviously like to avoid what would be an unwanted place in the Play-in, their inconsistent and streaky so far this season would suggest that to be a real possibility if they can't pull things together.

Golden State have simply not found any sort of groove or rhythm for more than a game or two, and have lost many games they should have won which has subsequently left the team in a hole as the calendar year comes to a close.

Still, this team showed last season that they can overcome a middling start and still make the Play-In, and even win a playoff round after taking down the second-seed Houston Rockets. That strong effort was spurred by the addition of Jimmy Butler via trade, meaning the Warriors may have to make a similar move just to try and shake things up and get some sort of momentum going.

But if the Warriors and Suns do meet again, either in the Play-in or the playoffs, it would be a fun matchup. Dillon Brooks' cheap shot on Stephen Curry in Thursday's game is not going to be forgotten, and you can bet he and Draymond Green going toe-to-toe again in a game with playoff consequences would be must-see television.

The Warriors showed last season against the Houston Rockets that they can take down a team that is perhaps more talented on paper by outsmarting them and leaning on their veteran experience, and that's something they may have to do again.

The postseason is still a long way away, but if the Warriors and Suns do end up facing each other, you can be left with no doubt that it will be full of drama and antics from both sides.