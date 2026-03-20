Warriors' Giannis dreams take another brutal hit after latest report

The Golden State Warriors want Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they don't have what the Bucks want. In a piece for ESPN, Ramona Shelburne highlighted how the picks they offered Milwaukee for the superstar weren't enough, and mentioned the kind of players they're looking for in a deal.

"The players the Bucks did seem interested in were younger building blocks such as VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers or Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources said."

Golden State doesn't have a player like that. Jonathan Kuminga wouldn't fit that description, either, even if he were still in the Bay. Milwaukee wants a young star to build around, along with picks. The Warriors have the second half of that, at least.

None of this is to say that they won't find a way to land Antetokounmpo this offseason if he becomes available, but it's further confirmation that Golden State's lack of young talent could be what dooms it in the hunt for the 31-year-old.

Warriors don't have the young talent the Bucks want

Shelburne wrote that Wes Edens, Milwaukee's co-owner, said that Antetokounmpo "will be extended or he'll be traded." The Bucks don't want to let him start next season with them unless it's on a new deal, so Giannis will have to decide on his future this summer.

With Milwaukee falling short of the play-in tournament, you have to think that this offseason will finally be when a Giannis trade happens, but the team could use its lottery pick in the draft to select a young star or use it in a deal to acquire veteran help. In other words, Antetokounmpo could remain in Wisconsin.

And you know what? While Golden State would jump on the opportunity to get Giannis, if he stays put or goes elsewhere, that could actually benefit the Warriors. They've dealt with enough injuries this season as is, and adding another aging, injury-prone star — no matter how great he is — may not work out the way they'd hope.

That's not just trying to cope with the belief that Antetokounmpo will probably never call the Bay home. It's something that Golden State, as well as the slew of other interested teams, has already considered.

Shelburne reported that Milwaukee's asking price for Giannis was "enormous" before the deadline, and that might've just been the Bucks making it clear they weren't trading him then, but wanted to get an idea of what teams would offer. Because of the above, along with him entering the last guaranteed season of his contract (he has a player option in 2027-28), they may not get as much as they'd like for him.

Hey, that could play to the Warriors' benefit in talks, but if Milwaukee holds to wanting a top young player to build around, Golden State still couldn't meet that price alone.