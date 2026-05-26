Warriors’ Giannis hopes collapsing further after latest trade rumors

No less than six different teams were linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the latest reporting on the 2x MVP's future, but the Golden State Warriors weren't one of them in a signal their hopes of landing the Milwaukee Bucks superstar are only collapsing further.

The Warriors were one of the teams most strongly linked to Antetokounmpo before February's mid-season deadline, yet that seems to be dissipating in front of our very eyes despite the franchise's long-held interest in the 31-year-old, and the fact that a trade appears closer than ever.

Warriors hopes of Giannis trade are collapsing

According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein on Monday, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are the two teams that intrigue Antetokounmpo, while the Dallas Mavericks even drew a mention as a team to monitor, though are now an unlikely suitor given their timeline.

"Now I wouldn't expect the Mavericks to come up much as a potential Giannis destination this summer, but that's more because of Dallas' expected focus on a sustained long-term build around 19-year-old Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg," Stein wrote.

There's been a growing reality for weeks that the Warriors hopes of landing Antetokounmpo were fading, but the bigger frustration may be their complete absence from teams reportedly interested in former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown should the Celtics be willing to move him in a deal for Giannis.

Stein reports the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers would be interested in acquiring Brown as a third team involved in an Antetokounmpo trade, making for six different teams linked to what will be a blockbuster deal when it inevitably comes.

Given their array of future draft capital and the presence of Jimmy Butler's contract, you have to wonder why Golden State wouldn't try to enter the conversation to acquire a player of Brown's calibre who's still in the middle of his prime?

Warriors don't appear to be going star hunting right now

The only explanation is that Golden State don't appear overly eager to make any star-level moves right now, whether it be Antetokounmpo, Brown or anyone else. While it may all be a mirage, that's the consistent reporting we've now been dealt in the past fortnight.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported last week that there's not the same "level of thirst" from the Warriors to chase a big name, offering a distinctive contrast to pre mid-season trade deadline when they heavily pursued Antetokounmpo and L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Instead, Golden State are being linked to the likes of Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton, suggesting they're looking at smaller moves that can at least make them competitive before Butler returns from injury.