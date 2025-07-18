Warriors could gift Lakers their own free agent thanks to Jonathan Kuminga delay

The Golden State Warriors may have signings to make as soon as Jonathan Kuminga's future is resolved, but the more time that passes the more opportunity for rival teams to sneak in and capitalize on the delayed process.

That could stem to the Los Angeles Lakers and their potential pursuit of Gary Payton II, with growing whispers that the pacific rival could hold significant interest in the Warrior free agent.

Gary Payton II could leave the Warriors for the Lakers in free agency

As he looks to solidify his future as an unrestricted free agent, Payton has recently made the notable move to switch agencies to WME Sports where he'll be represented by Bill Duffy.

That's most notable because Duffy represents Laker trio Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, while not holding any more than two players from any other franchise. According to Lakers insider Anthony Irwin on Thursday, Payton is now "very much on the Lakers' radar."

There were some whispers connecting Gary Payton II to the Lakers even before he signed with Bill Duffy. I can safely say he's very much on the Lakers' radar. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) July 18, 2025

There's even more ties between Payton and Los Angeles when you consider he played 11 games for the franchise in the 2017-18 season. Payton bounced around the league for years before finding a home at Golden State, becoming a key contributor to their championship team in 2022. His production led to a three-year, $27 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, only for Payton to return half-way through the following season in a multi-team trade.

Reports came earlier in the week that Payton was working out with the summer league team in Las Vegas, leading to suggestions that a return to the Warriors was imminent. As with fellow veteran free agents Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, any deal with Golden State will have to wait until Kuminga either re-signs or departs in a sign-and-trade.

However, the delay on that may allow the Lakers to swoop in and steal Payton from their grasp, particularly given the recent change in agency. Los Angeles could certainly do with more perimeter defense, having lost Dorian Finney-Smith in free agency and with the back court pair of Doncic and Austin Reaves not known for their defense.

Golden State may also have a void when it comes to perimeter defense if they lose Payton. Melton could certainly fill that while being a significant upgrade on the offensive end, but there's still question marks on the 27-year-old as he returns from a torn ACL.

The Warriors have already lost one beloved veteran so far in free agency, with 3x champion Kevon Looney joining the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract.