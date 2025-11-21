Warriors gifted perfect exit strategy after inevitable Jonathan Kuminga rumor

The Golden State Warriors are back where they started with Jonathan Kuminga. He's been removed from the starting lineup and reportedly feels that he's been made out to be the patsy as the Warriors search for answers after a recent run of poor form.

Thankfully, the Warriors have the perfect opportunity to reignite trade conversations with the Sacramento Kings as both teams endure their share of uncertainty.

Kuminga has started 12 of his 13 appearances with the Warriors in 2025-26, averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on .478/.324/.771 shooting. Unfortunately, he was moved to the second unit during his most recent appearance and the longstanding frustration over the unpredictability of his role resumed.

According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Kuminga feels as though the latest development in his career is a mere continuation of how the Warriors have consistently and unjustly made him out to be the problem.

"He feels like the scapegoat again," one team source said.

Thankfully, the Kings are in a state of disarray and the Warriors could reignite offseason trade talks that would offer Kuminga a fresh start and Steve Kerr a deeper rotation.

Kings' rough start could gift Warriors a perfect Jonathan Kuminga trade

Sacramento is currently 3-13, with a veteran-heavy rotation producing eight consecutive losses by at least 13 points. With no true signs of improvement, it's easy to envision a scenario in which the Kings begin building for the future by completing trades for young building blocks.

Sacramento was interested in kickstarting that process by completing a sign-and-trade for Kuminga over the summer, and as they sit 10 games below .500, there's every reason to rekindle the flame.

For the Warriors, there's a short but significant list of players whom the Kings might be able to pique their interest with. Keon Ellis is a high-level two-way wing with untapped potential, Malik Monk is a dynamic scoring threat and athlete at guard, and Keegan Murray is quietly one of the most versatile defenders in the NBA.

Sacramento has thus far been unwilling to trade Murray, but recent developments suggest Ellis and Monk could both be on the table—and Golden State would be wise to consider such an offer.

Keon Ellis: A perfect target in a potential Jonathan Kuminga trade

Ellis, 25, is playing just 18.1 minutes per game for the Kings thus far in 2025-26. It's a truly baffling development considering he's arguably the best perimeter defender on the roster, as well as a career 42.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

That makes him the perfect target for the Warriors, as they desperately need athletic wings who can consistently contribute on both ends of the floor.

The hurdle in acquiring Ellis is that he's owed just $2,301,587 for the 2025-26 season and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. That's where Monk—or any other constellation of players, for that matter—comes into play, as his contract can help get a trade over the finish line.

It'd be well worth the investment, as Ellis is a talented young player with two-way value and the versatility to become a long-term fit as a sixth man or starter if the Warriors reward his potential.

Warriors need to create depth with more dynamic value

Monk, meanwhile, can offer much of what Buddy Hield has unfortunately struggled to early in the 2025-26 season. Hield has shot just 30.6 percent from beyond the arc and is averaging a mere 7.6 points per game, which are admittedly uncharacteristically low figures.

As for Monk, he's burying 44.6 percent of his threes and averaging 12.5 points in 23.7 minutes despite playing for a team in disarray with more mouths to feed than they have food to offer.

By completing a trade centered around Ellis and Monk, the Warriors could take an instant step forward. Ellis is capable of defending both guard positions, as well as the occasional small forward. He's also a knockdown shooter who moves well without the ball.

Monk, meanwhile, is a player who doesn't necessarily need his three-point shot to fall in order to make his mark given his athletic finishing and underrated playmaking.

It's fair to question if adding another undersized scoring guard in Monk would move the needle, but the truth of this trade is that it's all about depth—and, quite frankly, Ellis. With Ellis and Monk on the roster, the Warriors' second unit wouldn't need to rely as heavily on generally one-dimensional players.

Instead, Kerr could bring players in whose value stretches across multiple phases of the game and thus execute in a less predictable manner—all the while giving Kuminga the fresh start he craves.