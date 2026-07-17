As the NBA awaits LeBron James’ decision on where he will play next, the superstar forward made some interesting comments recently that make it pretty clear the Golden State Warriors would be an obvious choice depending on what his motivations are.

"I seen something on social media that wherever I go we’d be in the play-in or some [expletive] like that and I’m not a factor anymore. That’s just a little motivation," James said.

LeBron James could help get Warriors out of the Play-In rut

Perhaps these comments were just made as a general response to the argument that no matter where LeBron decides to go, his impact is not going to make the team all that much better. But if he wants to go to a perennial Play-In team and prove that he can elevate the team beyond that, the Warriors would grant him that opportunity.

Golden State has been a Play-In team every single season since 2023. Not every iteration of the Warriors has been equal in talent or potential, but the result has been pretty much exactly the same for years now.

James will weigh a lot of different factors as he makes his choice, but if proving the doubters wrong and showing everyone that his presence on the court can still take a team to the next level at the ripe old age of 41, then he can accomplish that with the Warriors.

Sadly, the next level for Golden State is not going from the Western Conference semi-finals to the Finals, it’s simply earning a seven-game playoff series. Could James even ensure the Warriors were the No. 6 seed or better?

If everything went right, yes. He still has enough juice that assuming relative health, he could probably get the Warriors five extra wins in a season which could certainly be the difference between being the No. 8 seed or the No. 5 seed. But could James turn them into a title contender? No, they need much more than that if they want another ring.

The main problem is that the Warriors may not have a ton of guys to help pick up the slack when the veteran players inevitably face injuries. Golden State fans saw just how deep the team had to dig on the depth chart last season, and the only youth they've added are their two draft picks headlined by Yaxel Lendeborg.

James has nothing left to prove, but all-time greats like him have to invent ways to motivate themselves when they play for so long. That’s how Tom Brady lasted so long in the NFL. So if James really wants to prove that he is a factor and that he can elevate a team, the Warriors make the most sense since they have been stuck in a Play-In rut for a while.